Nigerian singer Wizkid has recently been in the headlines with some of his engagements with his fans

The Afrobeats star, who recently made his debut at the Louis Vuitton Runway show in Paris, France, shared in a viral tweet how the death of his mum affected him

During his recent X engagements, Wizkid noted that his upcoming album would be the best he has ever made

Renowned Afrobeats artist Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, recently shared with his fans what it felt like for him when he lost his mum.

The singer also discussed his upcoming album and why he named it after his mum. Wizkid's revelation came days after his debut at the Louis Vuitton Runway fashion show in Paris.

Nigerian singer Wizkid opens up in emotional tweet about missing his late mum. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid shared during his engagement with his fans and followers on X how much he misses his mum.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Wizkid's mum passed last year, August 18. During his conversation with his fans, he also stated that the loss inspired his upcoming album, which he named after her "Morayo."

"The best I ever made" - Wizkid says

In another tweet, Wizkid noted that his upcoming album Morayo is the best he has ever made. He stated this when a fan asked him when he plans to release it.

During an interview with Esquire, Wizkid stated that the album is very personal and hopes it lifts spirits and spreads positive energy.

See Wizkid's tweet about his mum below:

Machala's comment about Morayo:

Netizens react to Wizkid's comment about his mum

See how netizens reacted to Wizkid's emotional comment about his late mum:

@wizkidfc_:

"Morayo lives on."

@GucciStarboi:

"We miss her too! MORAYO album will be great."

@_VALKlNG:

"I miss her too, I also miss my babe."

@DemoOfUK:

"Morayo in heaven smiling at this…"

@barbiecuefish:

"Me too I Dey miss my dad everyday but we have to be strong and keep going."

@BOHHDDHEEE:

"I dey miss her too idolo. Our own very mom."

@Ms_Fej:

"Stay strong! May God grant your family the fortitude to bear the loss."

@OttonFCB:

"No talk dis thing again mek Ogun no find you reach house."

@Adewale20788744:

"Wizkid Go whine you but no panic. Na so u dey tell us since o."

@Rios_Ay1:

"Wizkid wey dey move like Federal government. That album fit no come out next year sef."

@barbiecuefish:

"Nor worry we mouth mk you sha nor postpone the date o."

