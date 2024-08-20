A man who claimed to be the neighbour of late gospel singer Aduke GoId has expressed grievance over her burial plan

The singer's family had released her burial plan and many have been looking forward to the day

In a clip on social media, the man said that the music act would rest in peace if she was buried on her land, which she struggled to build

A new twist has emerged over the burial plan of late singer, Aduke Gold, who died last week after battling illness.

Legit.ng had reported that the family of the music act had released her burial plan, which would take place on August 23, 2024.

Man speaks about Aduke Gold's burial. Photo credit @adukegold1

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds on social media, a man known as Wasiu said the family should change her burial plan so she can rest in peace.

He explained that he was the late musician's neighbour in Ogun state, where she built two self contain apartment.

Wasiu warns Aduke Gold's family

In the recording the man said that Aduke Gold must not be buried at Ebony Gardens as he heard.

According to him, she struggled to build two parlours and two bedroom on her land. He noted that she used to come over to the place to check on it, and she was very good to all the neighbours around her property.

Wasiu said the gospel singer must be buried on her land instead of taking her to Ebony Gardens for burial so that she can rest in peace.

He warned that the neighbours around the place will not allow her family to sell her property.

Recall that Aduke Gold's pastor later stated that she died after battling cancer.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail man's comment on Gold

Netizens reacted to the video of what the late singer's neighbour said about her burial. Here are some of the comments below:

@mighty_band_mb:

“Hmmm Oga ooo. O ma wa ogbenutan ba. If she has a child, they can bury her on the land because the child will inherit it. But if not, it is better they find a good place to bury her because they will still sell this land Ias Ias."

@thetestimonycrew:

"Ebony is better please, at least they will be taking care of the burial ground forever."

@odogwu_na_kola:

"But that doesn’t mean they should bury her on the land. There is a land around my property, someone was burry on the land, it’s the only eyeshore around my area, no one is cutting the bush. We need to stop the mentality."

@odogwu_na_kola:

"But that doesn’t mean they should bury her on the land. There is a land around my property, someone was burry on the land, it’s the only eyeshore around my area, no one is cutting the bush. We need to stop the mentality."

@daoo.collections:

"It's those it matters let them sell it , she has no children to be taking care of her burial ground ."

@agboworin_194:

"This man funny, how does that make sense to bury her on empty land , to me it doesn't make sense."

@omoadel:

"She's a friend to me and my ex girlfriend.When she alive. May her so rest in peace."

@walefaskota:

"So if they bury her body on the land, then who would buy or build on the land. Burying on private lands is not even an ideal practice."

@sir_thaiwooh:

"He's making sense."

@damselcraft:

"It won't and can't be maintained, it's better she should be buried in a cemetery. it's well."

Tope Alabi prays for Aduke Gold

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old video of Alabi speaking about Aduke GoId and praying for her publicly made the rounds after the young singer's death.

Alabi said good things about her junior colleague and shared how long she had known her.

She also noted that she doesn't have to post about Aduke Gold before she would know that she was loved.

Source: Legit.ng