The family of late gospel singer Aduke Penkele, also known as Aduke Gold, has announced her funeral plans

Aduke Gold died on Monday, August 12, 2024, in Ibadan's University College Hospital (UCH)m due to complications of cervical cancer, according to reports

After her pastor and family refuted the rumours surrounding her passing, the news bout her burial media the rounds online

Following her tragic passing, the late gospel singer Aduke Gold's family has revealed the funeral plans.

Aduke, who passed away from cervical cancer on Monday, August 12, 2024, will be laid to rest on Friday, August 23, 2024.

A candlelight procession in her honour is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21, followed by an artist night on Friday, August 22.

Both events are scheduled to take place at Karaole Primary School in Ifako, Lagos, from 6 pm to 6 am.

"We held a family meeting and decided that the burial would take place on August 23, with several outlined programmes. On the 21st, there will be a candlelight vigil," the announcement read in part.

Pastor debunks surgery claims

The untimely death of the Nigerian gospel singer has continued to trigger reactions on social media as fans continue to mourn her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that an Ibadan-based OAP, Yemi Sonde, on his programme on Tuesday, August 13, revealed how Aduke Gold died during a surgery that many have done in the past successfully, but hers proved abortive.

Following Sonde's revelation, a video showing the gospel singer's pastor, Ajayi Aderogbo, speaking about her death has emerged online.

The cleric who shared how Aduke Gold began her music career in his church revealed she was ill as she was battling cervical cancer.

He also urged rumourmongers to confirm their information before sharing it publicly.

"Who ever is saying what is not should just stop that, our daughter was ill, she had cervical cancer, she was taken to UCH Ibadan and unfortunately she die. and to the glory of God she rested on a Monday, all information spreading around are false," he said.

