Nigerian singer Wizkid spurred suspense and excitement online with the latest video post he shared

The Made in Lagos hitmaker was seen standing on a lonely dark road abroad as he puffed his lit cigarette

The aura of his footage gave off a dramatic thrill that left many talking about his highly anticipated studio album Morayo

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun buzzed the internet recently with a new video he shared amid anticipation for his upcoming album.

In an earlier report by Esquire UK, the international star discussed his new album and his relationship during the just-concluded Louis Vuitton show directed by US singer Pharrell Williams.

Wizkid, known for singles like "Essence" and "Ginger, disclosed that his upcoming album is titled after his mother, Morayo.

The musician described the unpublished album as "very, very personal," saying, "I hope it lifts spirits and spreads positive energy."

His recent feature on Afrobeats sensation Asake's "MMS", has kept fans and music lovers on the edge of their seats.

In a new clip that has since gone viral, the Afrobeats icon is seen on a deserted, dark street abroad, having a moment of solitude.

He takes several puffs of his cigarette, with a dramatic theme playing in the background, adding to the intrigue surrounding his upcoming project.

in a previous report, Wiz delighted his fans with a brilliant verse on Asake's newly released studio album, Lungu Boy.

The "Lonely At The Top" singer dropped the album in the early hours of Friday, August 9, 2024.

This 13-track project features collaborations with notable artists such as Wizkid, Stormzy, Travis Scott, Central Cee, and Brazilian diva Ludmilla.

See the video below:

Wizkid spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Pablo_lummy:

"Morayo season soon."

@OlayinkaDemoney:

"Popsy is cooking."

@Mosimiloluwa17:

Is coming over 3 months now."

@saad4Damilare:

"Anticipating Since last year."

@michael__star"

"Later his fans would have the audacity to say no promo."

@Skinodicee11:

"Smoke all this thing finish come sing rubbish."

