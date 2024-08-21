As YBNL star Asake commences his world tour, merchandise for his recent Lungu Boy album has emerged

The merch, which included a T-shirt and a fez cap, came with prices in hundreds of thousands of naira

The prices of Asake's mersh have been tagged as affordable and ridiculous by some Nigerian netizens

YBNL star Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, is trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after details of the mersh meant for his Lungu Boy tour emerged online.

Recall that Asake dropped his Lungu Boy album with tracks featuring Travis Scott, Wizkid and others, he, however, since commenced his world tour.

Prices of Asake's merchandise leave Nigerians talking. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The singer's merchandise, including a cap and T-shirt, was available at Empire Store, belonging to a label he is affiliated with.

According to the details on the site, Asake's Lungu Boy's fez cap is sold for ₦128,800, while the t-shirt goes for ₦241,500

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This comes amid the downturn in Nigeria's economy, which has caused several fans and supporters to groan about the ridiculous prices of his merchandise.

See screenshots of Asake's merch prices:

What people are saying about Asake's merchandise prices

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as several netizens stated that it was unaffordable for people in the 'Lungu' that is ghetto. Read the comments,

TheTifeFab:

"Lungu Boy merchandise wey people for Lungu no fit afford."

Bams_Jnr:

"E no want make we active at all."

yaronwaziri:

"Where are we merching to with these prices?????"

Z2Htv

"Lungu boy. But Lungu boy no fit afford am lol

Stretch™️

@iamstretch_:

"Na the face cap off me pass; the 800h on top."

GodstimeMordi:

"Lungu boy make E no be say na only cap I fit afford nah."

djvenumofficial:

"Use dollar calculate am, you go see say e no really plenty."

olabillzAFC:

"Boys from Lungu no go fit afford this one ooo."

itzbasito:

"Shey Lungu Boys go fit afford this one like this?"

Asake gives female fan his shirt

Legit.ng also reported that Asake was performing at a show, and a lady who loved the singer got up to vibe to his song.

She sang the lyrics of the song word for word and imitated Asake's dance steps.

Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.

Source: Legit.ng