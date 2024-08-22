Davido, Zlatan Spotted With US Rapper Quavo at Asake's Atlanta Sold-Out Show, Clip Excites Many
- Nigerian music giants, Davido and Zlatan, linked up with international rappers Quavo and Russ millions for Asake
- The musicians were spotted backstage at the State Farm arena in Atlanta, Georgia, at Asake's sold-out show
- The show kicked off on August 16 at the 17,000-capacity arena in honour of Asake's third studio album, Lungu Boy
Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, was seen showing support to his colleague, Asake.
The singer appeared backstage with American and British rappers Quavo and Russ Millions, as well as Nigerian street hitmaker Zlatan Ibile.
The entertainment industry giants were at the State Farm arena to support Ololade Ahmed, aka Asake, and experience his live performance.
Asake's performance at his 17,000-capacity arena sold-out show began on August 16, 2024, and is said to run for 10 days.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
At the show, the singer will perform tracks from his new studio project, Lungu Boy, which features Stormzy, Wizkid, and Travis Scott, to name a few.
Watch the video here:
Davido and Quavo could be seen whispering into each other's ears as they waited backstage. Another clip showed Tunde Ednut, Russ Millions, Asake and many others.
Reactions trail the video
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@drayofficial0:
"Very happy for seeing all my favorite together."
@_brodaarise:
"Zlantan don dey commot belle."
@legit_jnr_1:
"Mr money for a reason."
@preciousjay1053"
"The real popsy."
@obeatobi:
"Davido get level no worry."
@pappybankz:
"No worry wen you’re big you’re big FC go still one find something talk."
@juwon_1809:
"Wetin that Tunde dey do for there."
@emeka__paulson:
"Davido day show love on a steady."
@damolaar:
"Nigeria rule the Global music industry."
Davido brags about his money
Atlanta-born Nigerian singer Davido never seizes to shove his privileged life in the faces of his fans.
The singer recently hailed his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, after he landed in Atalanta in a private jet.
On Thursday, May 23, 2024, he took to his Twitter page to announce to his fans that nobody could finish his money.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng