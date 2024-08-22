Nigerian music giants, Davido and Zlatan, linked up with international rappers Quavo and Russ millions for Asake

The musicians were spotted backstage at the State Farm arena in Atlanta, Georgia, at Asake's sold-out show

The show kicked off on August 16 at the 17,000-capacity arena in honour of Asake's third studio album, Lungu Boy

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, was seen showing support to his colleague, Asake.

The singer appeared backstage with American and British rappers Quavo and Russ Millions, as well as Nigerian street hitmaker Zlatan Ibile.

Davido shows support to Asake with Quavo and Zlatan. Credit: @asakemusic, @davido, @quavohuncho

Source: Instagram

The entertainment industry giants were at the State Farm arena to support Ololade Ahmed, aka Asake, and experience his live performance.

Asake's performance at his 17,000-capacity arena sold-out show began on August 16, 2024, and is said to run for 10 days.

At the show, the singer will perform tracks from his new studio project, Lungu Boy, which features Stormzy, Wizkid, and Travis Scott, to name a few.

Watch the video here:

Davido and Quavo could be seen whispering into each other's ears as they waited backstage. Another clip showed Tunde Ednut, Russ Millions, Asake and many others.

Reactions trail the video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@drayofficial0:

"Very happy for seeing all my favorite together."

@_brodaarise:

"Zlantan don dey commot belle."

@legit_jnr_1:

"Mr money for a reason."

@preciousjay1053"

"The real popsy."

@obeatobi:

"Davido get level no worry."

@pappybankz:

"No worry wen you’re big you’re big FC go still one find something talk."

@juwon_1809:

"Wetin that Tunde dey do for there."

@emeka__paulson:

"Davido day show love on a steady."

@damolaar:

"Nigeria rule the Global music industry."

Davido brags about his money

Atlanta-born Nigerian singer Davido never seizes to shove his privileged life in the faces of his fans.

The singer recently hailed his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, after he landed in Atalanta in a private jet.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, he took to his Twitter page to announce to his fans that nobody could finish his money.

