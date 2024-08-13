Late Mohbad's family have issued a stern warning to organisations and fans planing to mark the singer's anniversary

According to a statement released by the lawyer of the family, some people were planing to cheat the singer's family

The lawyer warned that anyone planning to do such must seek their permission before going ahead with it

The family of late singer, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has issued a stern warning to fans and organisations willing to mark the singer’s death

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad had died in his prime at 27 as the music industry was thrown into morning.

Mohbad's family warns fans against marking his anniversary. Photo credit @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, it was claimed that the family said some people and organisation were planning an elaborate celebration to mark his first death anniversary.

It was also mentioned that the people were planning to use the occasion to gather money without the family's knowledge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mohbad's family says no celebration

In the post, it was also noted that the family of the singer was not planning any celebration because they want to mourn him in peace.

It was explained that if any organisation or people were planning any event, they should seek their permission first before going ahead with it.

Recall that after the singer demise, a DNA crisis sprang and the music act's widow and his father have been embroiled in it.

See the post here :

Reactions trail Mohbad's family statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post from Mohbad's family. Here are some of the comments below:

@triple_t_cookie:

"Celebrating someone you haven’t buried? Shey opolo yin dorikodo ni?"

@bollybeesalami:

"Does MOH even have a good family? May we not be in a Wrong family."

@6170silvia:

"Which family? You mean the one that goes on tiktok for gift and tap tap. General MOH family na comedian."

@ayaolaide_hair1:

"May God fight for you till the very end mo."

@bethy_omojaplabey:

"Ajeh Mobad will get this justice ijmn."

@abimbolaonyinyechi:

"Why is he been celebrated when still in mouge."

@esby_oflife:

"Which of the family requested for this, we really want to know cos that family no like the boy,all na pretence."

@moyo_____sola:

"Hmmmm, it is well."

@tobiloba_aka:

"Mohbad rest well."

@adewoleamb:

"There is no moral reasoning behind celebrating his one year remembrance when his mutilated body is still lying in the Morgue, remembrance is when the body has been lowered 6 feet, not unburied."

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing singer

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video which surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she kills him, she cannot kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng