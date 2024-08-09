A video of Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently trended online after he once again showed his level of awareness of things around him

The singer was caught on camera looking suspicious as his friends tried to prank him and get him involved in a challenge he didn't want to take part in

Burna Boy's reaction to the prank has got people talking after he was seen kicking his friend's phone for trying to record him with his permission

Afro-fusion star Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has sparked mixed reactions online after a recent video of him kicking his friend's phone went viral.

Burna Boy's actions in the trending clip have stirred criticism and praise for the artist's high level of awareness.

A video of Burna Boy kicking his friend's phone for trying to record him without his permission has gone viral. Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The singer almost got pranked by his friends, who wanted to use his reaction for a new challenge: making waves on TikTok. However, the singer seemed a tad too smart to be caught unaware.

Burna Boy kicks his friend's phone

Odogwu's aggressive response after one of his friends tried to record him without permission for the "Beggie Beggie" has left many with questions.

After Burna Boy noticed it was a planned coup among his friends, he got up and tried to escape before using his hands to cover the camera.

This isn't the first time Burna Boy has been caught on camera kicking people or lashing out at his friends and fans.

Watch the video below and make something of it if you can:

Comments trail Burna Boy's action

See some of the reactions that trailed Odogwu's reaction:

@yo_rasheed_x:

"Wetin be the challenge abeg??"

@yomii_gram:

"Baba 'O yeke' the phone."

@barbie_savage122:

"Him and his timberland shoe."

@eldelake:

"He is his own challenge he don't do that he sets trends."

@karlmarx_z:

"Na every thing Dey surprise Burna."

@ify_ella_:

"Him and this shoe shaaaa."

@classickissy1:

"Dem won Dey whyne my Lord."

@6ixred_tg:

"I don dieeeee 😂😂😂😂 baba boot the camera comot."

Source: Legit.ng