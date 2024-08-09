The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing with reactions from all quarters that have trailed the release of Asake's new album, Lungu Boy

One of the tracks on the new project that has caught the attention of many is Asake's song with his senior colleague, Wizkid

MMS is the name of the track from Asake that has Wizkid on it, and some of the lyrics on the song have left many feeling emotional for the Big Wiz over the loss of his mum

Nigerian Afro-fusion star Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has once again proven to be an extraordinary musician, artist, and singer.

Asake's Lungu Boy officially dropped at 12 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2024, and it has stolen headlines across Nigerian social media.

Nigerian singer Wizkid recently shared in his new song with Asake the pain he felt after the death of his late mum. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

One of the tracks off Lungu Boy featured Asake's senior colleague, Wizkid, and for the first time, the very private Wiz openly talked about the loss of his mum.

Wizkid emotionally recounts the loss of Morayo

After the passing of Wizkid's mother, the singer dropped a new project, but he didn't talk or mention anything about his mother on the EP.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This decision stirred some criticisms from netizens who expected him to try to get some closure through music.

However, after a long wait, it seems Wiz is finally ready to talk about his mum's death. He gives an insight into it in his track with Asake, MMS.

Catch an excerpt of Wizzy's emotional moment on MMS:

Reactions trail Wizkid's lyrics on Asake's song

Here are some of the comments that have trailed the song and Wizkid's emotional lyrics:

@27_flamezz:

"Warning ⚠️ this song is not for low IQ."

@oluwa__jizzy:

"Actually I never knew wizkid was this good."

@wagon4real:

"Don’t bring any noisy beat to Wizkid. Bro sings for the heart, not for the club."

@wura_ola01:

"Wizkid ate and left no crumbs!"

@successful_osas_12:

"Wizkid album go bad nor worry."

@certifiedmichael:

"Too Easy For This Man, He Does It With Zero Stress."

@wizkidtribe:

"MORAYO lives on!"

@couragecurrency:

"Leave music for wizkid."

@official_barbiecue:

"Loosing a parent is the hardest thing in this life 😭😭💔💔 you will never get heal."

@w.a.s.c.o.p.a.p.a:

"The song ease my stress, I won't lie."

@larneykid01:

"Who talk say wiz no Sabi? Una no go kpai well he killed the song."

Asake gives fan his shirt

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Asake was performing at a show, and a lady who loved the singer got up to vibe to his song.

She sang the lyrics of the music word for word and imitated Asake's dance steps.

Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.

Source: Legit.ng