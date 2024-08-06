A Nigerian man who has a similar resemblance to the country’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, made the frontline of blogs recently

The middle-aged was seen on one of the streets in the country as he danced and made people laugh with his funny body movements

What made his looks striking to that of the former head of state was his attire, eyeglasses and body physique, spurring reactions online

A middle-aged man resembling Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has become a viral sensation online.

This unidentified individual was spotted wearing the signature kaftan and Hausa Fulani hat typically associated with the former leader.

Muhammadu Buhari's lookalike danced to Phyno's hot song. Credit: @muhammadubuhari, @phyno

Source: Instagram

Adding to the likeness, he sported eyeglasses with a similar frame and style to those worn by Buhari.

The man was filmed dancing amusingly to Phyno’s viral hit “Do I,” featuring Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy, while passersby and onlookers watched him perform on the pedestrian walkway.

Watch the video below:

Buhari’s lookalike spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialjnation:

"Even Buhari will laugh."

hannie_burger:

"That’s not Buhari button >>>"

mr_lyfe:

"Ex president Buhari will not say he has not seen this man on internet.. Oga Buhari there is nothing wrong if u call your lookalike and empower him… me I’m waiting for @heisrema to call me because I’m his lookalike."

yskid_contents:

"This one no be Buhari ooo na Busari be this."

nikitallofficial:

"I no see am move so fast when he was still in power 😂 (We know this one no be Buhari."

laurelfabrics_and_collectionz:

"He looks so much like him but unfortunately the one we know can't move legs."

yteewer_pliomy:

"Which Buhari is this pleaase?"

confirmguy:

"Haha at least now you guys believe the buhari we see on tv might not be the real buhari."

ibomoflagos:

"This man dey take risk oo 🥹, in get some area before you explain say no be you."

Source: Legit.ng