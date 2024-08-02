A young man couldn't stop laughing when he saw the only items his girlfriend kept in her purse during a vacation

The girl who trusted him to take care of the vacation expenses took only her sunshades, a lipgloss and a penny

Social media users who came across the video were left in stitches with many noting that she believed in her man

A man shared a funny video on social media, showcasing his woman's trust in him during a vacation.

The clip revealed the contents of her purse, which consisted of only three items; sunglasses, lip gloss, and a single penny.

Man in stitches after opening girlfriend's purse

Man laughs over contents of girlfriend's purse

The boyfriend, @kvnglasean on TikTok, shared the hilarious discovery on the platform and it sparked comments from netizens.

Many praised the woman's faith in her partner, who had taken care of the vacation expenses, allowing her to relax and enjoy the trip without worrying about financial responsibilities.

Some gushed over the woman's 'feminine' and carefree attitude, as she seemed more interested in capturing memories and having fun than in managing expenses.

"Took my girlfriend on vacation for her birthday and this was what I found in her purse," the video caption read.

Reactions as man displays contents of girlfriend's purse

Social media users flooded the comments section on TikTok with funny remarks.

@Amber said:

"A penny for your thoughts."

@MSWTTRS wrote:

"Just in case she came across a wishing well."

@Ayanna said:

"She did nothing wrong. Let’s talk about her level of TRUST in you."

@Jessica Rose said:

"She had a penny for your troubles. We love a considerate queen!"

@endeeay said:

"Shows you how secure she feels in the relationship and how much she trust you to take care of her."

@Nayeli commented:

"It’s empty in case you need to put your wallet in there, she’s considerate!"

@Jazzy Bee said:

"Lips gon be popping, lashes/brows gon look goodT, & shades to block the sun and ignore ppl and she with you. What else she need?"

@P Dub wrote:

"She got more than me I don't even carry a purse when I am with my man. He got it."

@Lianis added:

"The first man I’ve encountered that has actually opened a women’s purse without hesitation. That’s a good man Savannah!! A good man!"

Watch the video below:

