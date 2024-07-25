Singer Dremo has taken a swipe at his colleague BNXN after he dragged him into his feud with Davido

It started after BNXN disrespected Davido after a 30BG fan reacted to his music online, Dremo had to step in and caution BNXN

BNXN apologised to Dremo, but he was obviously not satisfied with the apology, and he made more tweets to blasts BNXN

Nigerian singer Aboriomoh Raymond, aka Dremo, seemed not done reprimanding his colleague, Daniel Etiese Benson, better known as BNXN, after the latter slammed Davido publicly.

Legit.ng had reported that BNXN had disrespected Davido after a 30BG fans made a comment about his music. Dremo called him to order and BNXN apologised for his utterance.

Dremo slams BNXN over feud with Davido. Photo credit@toyourears/@dreomdrizzy

Source: Instagram

In another tweet, Dremo body-shamed BNXN by referring to him as a bowling pin used for playing a bowling game. He said BNXN was the first to come for him.

Fans replies Dremo

After ranting that singer BNXN was he first person to reach out to him, a fan known as Golden Boy told him not to allow BNXN's disrespect to slide.

He asked him to hold BNXN by his neck, while another fan said that the music act, who fought a 30BG fan, does not have a neck.

See the post here :

How fan reacted to Dremo's tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by Dremo targeted at BNXN. Here are some of the comments below:

@Kellybonito_:

"Since he no get nek, Hold am for right leg abeg."

@_VALKlNG:

"No leave am oh, na him first start."

@ojay0417:

"I no go plaster kee."

@f_r_e_d_d_y_1:

"Make una two go hit for hit."

@bayobets:

"You mean buju no get neck?"

@Riley__senpai:

"He doesn't have a neck. You don't have a career, fairs."

@jah_boy01:

"Tweet Impressions done pass your monthly listeners on Spotify ."

@judy_babyy:

"At least he has career. Do you?":

@fckn_el:

"Dro mouth no good o."

@celestial_salim:

"All buju wants to do is to get attention and promote his incoming album."

BNXN advises music artist

Legit.ng had reported that BNXN had advised upcoming artists on how to make money without depending on record labels.

In an interview with Ascent Tunes, he noted that most upcoming artists believe they cannot make it without a record label.

He added that they should ensure their songs are good enough for people to stream and listed how much they would make on different platforms.

Source: Legit.ng