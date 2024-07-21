A Nigerian woman has shared the messages her husband sent to her after leaving their baby with him for a few hours

The man who was frustrated over the little boy's cries lamented to his wife that he hasn't been able to do anything

Social media users reacted massively to the hilarious post with many sharing their similar experiences

A Nigerian woman has left netizens in stitches after sharing the messages she received from her husband

She left their one-year-old son in his care for a few hours and he was overwhelmed by the child's persistent cries.

Nigerian man laments over 1-year-old toddler's disturbance Photo credit: Weirdfish28/TikTok.

Man begs wife to come home

The frustrated dad sent a series of desperate messages to his wife, asking her to return and carry the boy.

He humorously added that he had resorted to ordering bread and was considering a hasty exit to escape the child's wails.

In his words:

"O ga o. Wo! I did not kill my father o. Come and carry your son o. I have not been able to do shiit. Food sef no way. Thank God for bread. I will order bolt for him and throw him in the car and run away o. You will not talk abi? Is it until he swallows bucket?"

The mother shared the post via her TikTok account @weirdfish28 with the caption:

"POV: You left your 1-year-old with his dad for a few hours. Sheyb you don see."

Reactions as mum leaves baby with dad

The TikTok post quickly went viral, sparking massive reactions from social media users who shared their similar experiences.

@ndiitutu said:

"Everybody in these comments just dey laugh mumu laugh, when will men have sense to take care of their children?"

@TheRem_rem said:

"Are you sure it’s not my husband that wrote all these? This looks exactly like his handwriting."

@Kanyinsola said:

“I will order bolt for him and throw him inside the car and run away o” Mr man, when I come back where will you say my son go to?"

@therealdenike reacted:

"Lmaoooo. I’ll ask him if it’s my surname the baby is bearing he better face work loju pali."

@Mami said:

"At least his considerate wit d juice nd biscuit my husband is ready to give her all d whole junks at once nd non stop messages."

@LIVING D3AD added:

"He will throw him inside bolt and run away ke for just some hour way hin spend with am."

Source: Legit.ng