Harrysong has given a response to his former wife after she lashed him and made some allegations against his mother

She had claimed that the singer bed wets and that his mother was never married but had six children for six men

In response, the singer rejoiced that he was free from her as he called her agent of darkness and food for bloggers

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, professionally known as Harrysong, has given his estranged wife a response after she made some allegations against him.

Legit.ng had reported that Alexer Pere had claimed that her former husband was bed-wetting and that his mother was never married despite having six children for six men.

In his response, he called her an agent of darkness as he rejoiced for being free from her bondage.

Harrysong blasts ex-wife

In his post, he mentioned that she had been exposed with her lies as he rejoiced that he can go back to his work since he was free.

The Reggae and Blues crooner also noted that she was content for bloggers for a while, as the whole thing will soon die down.

Recall that the singer had promised to make public all the maltreatment he suffered in the hands of his estranged wife.

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng captured the reactions of fans to the post made by the singer. Here are some comments below:

@tjshairaccessory:

"Israel and Harrysong no difference.'

@_iamsheila__:

"I'm free from you", A full grown man talking like a baby.. Harry plsss."

@chioma___official:

"You’re the one that wets the bed so she’s the one that’s free from your wee wee.'

@ah_daeze:

"You started the fire ,now you’re running away."

@debby_debbie2:

"Harrysong play reggae, his wife played blue."

@4bmoves:

"How can u be exposing someone with no single proof. Sir u didn’t expose anything because we DON’T believe u!."

@naija_beautyhub:

"You started it but she finished it.'

@joyanohobi:

"I expected him to run the DNA test why is he running, he was shocked that she agreeed ba.'

@seun_dreams:

"But you dey wee wee for bed, weeween’t you?"

Alexer hosts Instagram Live session over singer

Legit.ng had reported that Alexer had replied her former husband after he made allegations that she was pregnant for another man under his roof.

She refuted the claims and blamed him for denying her the desire to have a blissful union.

Alexer also noted that Harrysong cheated on her several times while they were married.

