Bella Shmurda has opened up about his plan to work with Portable while he was granting an interview

In the video, the singer was a guest on Max FM when he was asked about his opinion working with the Zeh Nation boss

In his response, he noted that it wasn't a bad idea but expressed fear about the idea, which generated laugher among the hosts

Nigeria singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, professionally known as Bella Shmurda, has shared his plan to feature his colleague, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable in his song.

The Cash App crooner was a guest on Max FM, where he granted an interview. The host of the show asked of his opinion about working with the controversial singer.

In his response, he said he was ready to work with Portable as he feels that the two of hm would blend.

Bella Shmurda shares plan to feature Portable. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

Bella Shmurda share opinion about Portable

Speaking about the music act, who is into real estate, Bella Shmurda noted that he has some reservation about him, though he really wants to work with him.

He explained that he was not ready for "wahala" yet.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to the video of Bella Shmurda's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Bella Shmurda's interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluwat0miwa:

"That wasn't necessary dangbana....you've just unlocked the wahala."

@___cityboy__:

"As Bella talk this I’m not ready for wahala he don ask for wahala already cos portable is setting his camera right now."

@babsmatth:

"Who go explain wetin Bella tlk here for portable now."

@emmanuel_odunzzy_:

"You don put yourself inside wahala already."

@heiskenzy_:

"This interview is almost two years now, so why digging it out now?"

@qoyyum100:

"He no ready for wahala no mean say Bella dodoyoo o, ogba ni Bella o."

@lolu_fefs:

"Why the babe day laugh like that."

@pappy.smiley_:

"we go talk about Portable & Bella later, why that babe dey laugh like that."

@emmanuelanthony004:

"What do you expect when he attacks everyone."

@qween_dara001:

"Lmao the wahala don officially come, Omolalomi don Dey set camera like this like."

Portable performs at Bella Shmurda's London show

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zazu was sighted during his performance at Bella Shmurda's concert, which took place in London.

The singer was full of energy while he was singing, dancing and entertaining his fans at the same time.

The crowd sang some of his hit songs as he gave them an impressive performance, one they would not forget in a hurry.

Source: Legit.ng