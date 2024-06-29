Brazilian footballer Neymar Junior was captured on video stepping out to receive a surprise jersey, and the clip quickly went viral

In the clip, the winger is seen in his car, gesturing for a Brazilian jersey to be brought to him

Upon recognising Neymar, the sellers eagerly rushed to him, excitedly taking pictures with the star and showing their enthusiasm

A viral video shows Brazilian footballer Neymar Junior stopping in the street to receive a surprise jersey.

The clip captures Neymar signalling from his car for a Brazilian jersey.

Neymar meet street sellers. Photo credit: 305pics

Source: Getty Images

When they realised it was him, the ecstatic sellers hurried over to snap photos with the famous winger, expressing their excitement, @sommiesport.

Watch the video below:

Who is Neymar Junior?

Neymar Junior, full name Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, is a Brazilian professional footballer renowned for his exceptional skills, speed, and agility on the field.

Born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, Neymar has played for top clubs including FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and the Brazil national team.

He is considered one of the best footballers in the world, known for his dribbling, finishing, and playmaking abilities.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ToyRaqell said:

“First dude used 11 hours to finish typing his password to unlock phone.”

Pauldouglas747 wrote:

“One love from Jamaica.”

Benjows Wale:

“Awesome moments.”

