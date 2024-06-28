Singer Davido has shared a sweet video of the time his family and that of his wife's family had a dancing competition during his wedding

In the clip, Chioma whispered to Davido to invite his father after the singer brought his uncle to the stage

In the caption of his post, Davido noted that it was only his wife that can make his father stand up from his seat

Afrobeat singer, Davido has shared a sweet video of the moment his family and his in-laws had a competition on the dance floor.

The singer, who staged a flamboyant wedding on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 took to X to share the beautiful moment.

In the caption of his post, he wrote the Adelekes Vs Ejiofors' dance competition. According to him, it is only his wife that can make his father stand from his seat to dance.

Davido and Ademola Adeleke compete

In the viral clip, Davido went to where his father was sitting to pull him up to the dance floor.

He was later seen giving some nice dance steps as he and his governor uncle, Ademola Adeleke took to the dance floor too.

The Grammy Award nominee directed this wife, Chioma to dance with his father.

Below is the video:

Nigerians react to the video Davido posted

Reactions have trailed the post made by the superstar. Here are some of the comments below:

@OptimisticAda1:

"Yes I also saw how your wife whispered to you to go bring daddy too.This is one of my best highlight of Chivido2024."

@OGBdeyforyou:

"OBO which family won the competition, THE ADELEKE’S or THE EJIOFOR’S? David Of Fct.'

@Dhavidote:

"Pocolee stii dey learn, e go tear ACL if him try this dance move."

@ChiomaFavour0:

"The Ejiofor’s won.'

@CardiLagos_:

"Wizkid good pass Davido. Ronaldo good pass Messi. Cardi b good pass Nicki Minaj. Accept these three facts."

@Mrfizzy_10:

"Keep milking it. Afamefuna Eze."

@AfamEze412767:

"Wow. This governor is funny. How did he learn how to dance this much?"

@darkskin_ayo:

"David’s Dad is too Cool Headed. I don’t know where Davido Saw his Gra Gra From."

@_oluwaseun9:

"Una no dance reach me sha, y'all can do better."

@thoy007

"The ADELEKE’s cannot fail me."

