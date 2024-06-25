The video of Ghanaian presenter that works with Neat FM has been sighted mocking Chioma for getting married to Davido

In the clip, she noted that Chioma didn't see cheating as a dealbreaker, which was why she accepted to marry Davido

The lady also congratulated all understanding ladies that they would end up like Chioma one day, as 30 BG came for her

Ghanaian Beat FM presenter, Abena Moet has taken a swipe at Chioma Avril Rowland for getting married to Davido despite his cheating tendencies.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had confirmed his marriage to Chioma when he visited Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London.

Taking to TikTok, the female presenter mentioned that Chioma was an understanding lady, as she wished all ladies in such categories that their man would soon locate them with a diamond ring.

According to her, cheating was not a dealbreaker for Chioma as she didn't mind ending up with a cheating man.

Ghanaian presenter slams Chioma for getting married to Davido

Source: Instagram

Presenter wishes Chioma well

In the recording, the lady wished Chef Chi well as she asked if she has the heart and stomach to take all the things that will be thrown at her in her marriage.

Fans of Davido reacted in the comments section as they dragged the lady and the TV station for not facing Ghana problems.

Recall that aside the negative reactions trailing Chioma, some other celebrities have celebrated her good virtues publicly.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@kentacmusic:

"See the side eye the woman is giving her."

@favored 52:

"12 yes not easy to wait for man with soo much pains and embarrassment. God bless her marriage, till death do you both part."

@Nonso Emmanuel:

"wetin concern ghana with Nigeria matter."

@yaavidash:

"Nigerians don't discuss our minor issues on their TV stations or radio stations just focus on Ghana issues and stop fooling up."

@goldb20203:

"See as ur your frontal open mouth, you talk nonsense what is Ghana girls this age and time you are fixing local champion."

@Future:

"The most stupid TV station in Ghana always talking nonsense about people."

@attuaozn9u1:

"This Yaa girl. You came to meet Abena Moët wai."

@ICEBURN THE GOAT:

"If this lady still has that perception i bet you she will remain single forever. I’m sure she’s over 30 years."

@Queen:

"Coming from somebody like you , hwe ne frontal bi,you wish to be her."

Source: Legit.ng