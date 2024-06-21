Fans of Odumodublvck have joined the singer in replying Jaywon after he came for the 'Wotowoto' seasoning crooner

Odumodublvck had granted an interview where he spoke about who paved the way for him, he took a swipe at Jaywon on the podcast

Jaywon replied by taunting him and telling him he cannot come close to his hit song 'This Year', however, Odumodublvck's fans wouldn't have none of it

A war of words took place between fans of Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, and his senior colleague, Oluwajuwonlo IIedare, aka, Jaywon.

Legit.ng had reported that Odumodublvck granted an interview where he stated the person, who paved the way for him. While on the podcast, he took a swipe at Jaywon by calling him a one hit in ten years singer.

Replying him, the 'This Year' crooner said that his one hit will outlive Odumodublvck's entire career.

Fans come for Jaywon

Joining their favourite in reacting to Jaywon, fans of Odumodublvck said that their music act can hire Jaywon to be washing cars for Odumodublvck.

They taunted him by stating he has never hit one million streams on any platform before. Calling him abusive names, they shaded him with his career.

This is not the first time that Odumodublvck and Jaywon will be clashing over who paved the way for who in the music industry.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the exchange between Jaywon and Odumodublvck and his fans. Here are some of the comments below:

@tomiherbalempire:

"This weekend go long mak I go do my 2.5Gb."

@vic_baba:

"The same Odumodu that spoiled Olufunmi remix with his rubbish lyrics??? That song would have been a summer jam if not his "i go dagger ham. Jaywon is stating the obvious. “This Year” will outlive Odumodu’s career."

@afrobeatblogs:

"Odumodu Black Should Focus Not This Talk. Jaywon Did His Best In Afrobeat."

@odogwunacrocs:

"I literally just woke up."

@remystainless:

"Genz Vs Millenials again."

@iambuzey:

"Paver wey im way no clear... OD don reply am na. Na Mumu be that."

@etinyoosa:

"Dis guy nor really get sense."

@dominionoarhe:

"Make I sub down. I dey get feeling say this weekend go long."

@celestialson1:

"Be like ogun wan kill odumodu sha."

@nujubae:

"They will be fine when they realize the debt Nigeria is into."

