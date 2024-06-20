Renowned Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has sparked emotions online with his reactions to Odumodu Blvck's recent comments about Tems and Ayra Starr being bigger than him

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Odumodu said Tems and Ayra Starr's recent achievements as global Afrobeat stars were bigger feats than anything Wizkid or Burna Boy have ever done

During a recent engagement with his fans and followers on X, he addressed Odumodu's comment that Ayra and Tems are bigger stars than he is

International Nigerian artist Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has finally responded to rapper Odumodu Blvck's recent comments about him and Burna Boy.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Odumodu Blvck said Tems and Ayra Starr's success was bigger than whatever Wizkid, Burna Boy, or Fela could've ever achieved.

Afrobeats star Wizkid reacts to Odumodu Blvck's comments about him not being as big a star compared to Ayra Starr and Tems. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@ayrastarr/@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

During a recent social media engagement between Wizkid and his fans, he took the opportunity to address Odumodu's comments about him, Tems and Ayra Starr.

Wizkid supports Odumodu's comments about Tems & Ayra

In one of the tweets, the Afrobeats superstar noted that he agrees with Odumodu about his achievements compared to those of Tems and Ayra Starr.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He slammed a fan who tried to mock him, noting that anyone raised by a good woman and with love would never disagree with what Odumodu Blvck said.

Then Wizkid took time to warn his fans not to create chaos, which would require them to release a lengthy statement clarifying their stance.

See Wizkid's reaction to Odumodu Blvck's comment:

Here's Wizkid's post slamming an overzealous 30BG fan:

Reactions trail Wizkid's comment about Odumodu

Here are some of the comments that trailed Big Wiz's reaction to Odumodu's interview:

@_VALKlNG:

"Jesus wizkid don comot him remaining teeth."

@DanielRegha:

"Someone lacking good manners has nothing to do with their upbringing or family, don't involve people's parents in clap-backs; Direct ur statements to the person who's ill-behaved, adults should be held accountable for their actions."

@mafia3O:

"This guy strategy is clear as the day man. He wants to use all the sympathy cards on this planet and then come out as a real supporter."

@DemoOfUK:

"Cook that broken teeth of a boy!!"

@thatbobpr:

"Straight bu!!et don go meet abazz mama and papa for their uncompleted house."

@_AsiwajuLerry:

"Which kind new strain Farouk add inside your igbo this morning."

@Mrlekan213:

"So make we agree say wetin he talk here na true? Say Ayra star big pass you?"

@YoungGeeOD:

"You always on your own. Dem always come for you."

@Kingabasalito:

"Wizkid just dey give me joy today Let’s be doing this everyday idolo."

@Ojodale46:

"Na people wey dey rate you I blame."

@Mrlekan213:

"I dey happy say he done confirm say you no lie. Tems and Ayra star big pass ham."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

Source: Legit.ng