Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has once again got people talking online with some of his recent engagements

The singer's reaction to a comment from a netizen who described Wizkid FC as a cult has sparked mixed emotions across Machala's timeline

Wizkid statement where he said his fan club is reminiscent of what an occultic group would look like, as well as owning and running a church

International Nigerian music superstar Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, recently stirred massive reactions on social media with his comments about Wizkid FC.

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that the singer bragged on his social media handle that he could decide to start a church, and within days, its auditorium would be filled to the brim.

Big Wiz's comment about starting a church and having his auditoriums overflowing stirred a reaction from a netizen who said Wizkid is likelier to start a cult than a religious congregation.

Wizkid reacted after FC was called a cult

During a social media engagement with his fans, the singer reacted to the comment from an overzealous netizen who called his fan club a cult.

In his response, Big Wiz asked if people truly see his fan club as a cult. In a follow-up tweet, the singer shared his thoughts about God and cults.

He said:

"After God na God. No go whine."

See the tweets that stirred the cult conversation:

Here's Wizkid reaction to the cult conversation:

Reactions trail Wizkid's post about FC being a cult

Netizens share their thoughts about Wizkid's comment

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

