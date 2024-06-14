Nigerian superstar Burna Boy filled many with joy after he visited his hometown in Port Harcourt Rivers state

The Grammy Award-winning sensation went for outreach with his team to give out to the less privileged in the community

Several photographs show the City Boys'Boys' hitmaker personally handing out the packages he had for the people, leaving many to shower praises on him

Grammy Award-winning singer Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, and his team stormed the streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday, June 12, to distribute food to vulnerable families.

Burna Boy spearheaded the food-sharing activity alongside his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, via his outreach organisation "The R.E.A.C.H Foundation".

Burna Boy personally shares out foodstuffs in Azuabie community Port Harcourt. Credit: @thereachng, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Photos and videos circulating online showed the ''City Boys' hitmaker personally handing out food to hundreds of locals in Azuabie community of Port Harcourt and others while his mum and team members stood around to watch him.

According to clips posted on social media, the food packs contained rice, garri, beans, and a bottle of palm oil, among other things.

See the pictures below:

Burna Boy's outreach spurs reactions

Fans and netizens were pleased by the viral clips from Burna Boy and his team's outreach in Port Harcourt, and they appreciated him for it.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dr.lincoln___24:

"Na burna mama I just they look a proud mother all written on her face my mama will continue to be proud of me she never even see life yet."

ekmah2024:

"No be to dey cho Cho Cho.. nah watin dem dey call show evidence be dis."

oluwa_seyi_21:

"That why I’m going to be outsiders forever till my last breath."

mvdvkee_xm:

"When helping the poor keep the camera at home."

boydestinyfresh:

"The king one Love ✨ one family but I need your help."

mcdavies04:

"God bless you OluwaBurna."

Burna Boy celebrates Grammy win with less privileges

A day after receiving a royal-like welcome and hosting a largely attended homecoming concert, Burna Boy celebrated his Grammy win with some less privileged families in Rivers state.

According to a post shared by AfricaFactsZone on Twitter, the Twice as Tall singer had foodstuff packs distributed to over 300 families in the Kono, Khana local government area in the state.

A large banner that had Burna’s picture was also spotted at the collection point of the relief items. In the banner, it was clearly stated that the relief programme is in celebration of the music star’s Grammy win.

Source: Legit.ng