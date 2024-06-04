Rapper Falz The Bahd Guy, in a recent fun video, flaunted the different tattoos on his body

Falz showed off a tattoo of his parents on the outer part of his left arm, while the inner part was a tattoo of his siblings

On the rapper's right arm were new tattoos with multiple symbols, which he intends to explain in future

Nigerian rapper, singer, and actor Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz The Bahd Guy, recently shared a video of his adorable tattoos, which include images of his family members.

Falz, in a video making the rounds on social media, displayed his left arm. The outer part showed inked images of his parents, while the inner part had three pictures of his sisters and himself.

The Bop Daddy star revealed he made the drawings of his family members to show how much he loves them.

Falz also flaunted newly inked symbols on his right arm and promised to explain their meaning to his fans and followers in the future.

Watch video of Falz flaunting his tattoo below:

This comes after the rapper shared how the recently suspended NLC strike affected him.

Netizens react to Falz's video

