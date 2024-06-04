Rapper Falz’s Tattoos of Parents, Siblings, Strange Symbols Spur Reactions: “They All Have Meanings”
- Rapper Falz The Bahd Guy, in a recent fun video, flaunted the different tattoos on his body
- Falz showed off a tattoo of his parents on the outer part of his left arm, while the inner part was a tattoo of his siblings
- On the rapper's right arm were new tattoos with multiple symbols, which he intends to explain in future
Nigerian rapper, singer, and actor Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz The Bahd Guy, recently shared a video of his adorable tattoos, which include images of his family members.
Falz, in a video making the rounds on social media, displayed his left arm. The outer part showed inked images of his parents, while the inner part had three pictures of his sisters and himself.
The Bop Daddy star revealed he made the drawings of his family members to show how much he loves them.
Falz also flaunted newly inked symbols on his right arm and promised to explain their meaning to his fans and followers in the future.
Watch video of Falz flaunting his tattoo below:
This comes after the rapper shared how the recently suspended NLC strike affected him.
Netizens react to Falz's video
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:
samakinseun:
"Weyrey do him and mama and papa first so that if them wan talk too much as per Africa parents, e go tell them he can't do without them na make e Drew Dem for body Sense."
firstlyqueen:
"Is Shege single? I am asking for myself."
thebodypreneur_:
"Emphasis on based on say i no quick yawo ."
timitibility:
"After the first one , there’s no going back."
sir.sammywest:
"People wey no quick draw tattoos if dem start dem dey overdo am."
unbothered_emmy:
"All tattoos wit their meanings."
ladyprecious012:
"Then where will u draw me nd our kids sha reserve space for us."
What Falz said about 2023 elections
In another news, Falz spoke about the influence of the 2023 presidential elections on Nigerian youths.
According to Falz, Nigerians needed to educate themselves and accommodate improvement in how they relate.
He urged Nigerians to remain relentless in their pursuit of a great nation.
