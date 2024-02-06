The Yoruba culture is gradually turning into a global phenomenon as more foreign artists continue to imbue its norms

A video of American singer Doja Cat and rapper 21 Savage exchanging greetings in Yoruba while on Adin Ross' livestream goes viral

The American songstress was heard saying to the rapper, "Bawo Ni", which is a Yoruba way of saying how are you while the rapper replied with Alaafia

A live stream video of American singer Doja Cat conversing in Yoruba with her colleague, a Grammy award-winning rapper, 21 Savage, has sparked massive reactions on social media.

In the viral clip, Doja Cat was heard making a couple of Yoruba chants as she hailed her colleague.

To the shock of many, the rapper replied Doja Cat while speaking Yoruba.

A video of American singer Doja Cat and British rapper 21 Savage speaking Yoruba to each other creates a storm on social media. Photo credit: @21savage/@dojacat

Doja Cat, in the viral clip, was heard saying, "Ogun ye, Bawo ni". This is a Yoruba way of saying how are you, my friend.

21 Savage replied, saying, Alaafia. In this context, it means I am fine and doing very well.

Doja Cat and 21 Savage are Ifa Worshippers

After seeing the viral clip, Legit.ng did some digging, and it was found that both the British rapper and American singer are Ifa worshippers.

Ifa is a Yoruba religious faith that started in Ile-Ife in Osun state. Both artists are some of the most famous worshippers of the Ifa faith.

The video of 21 Savage speaking Yoruba is coming hours after he was seen hanging out with Asake.

See the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral video:

@vs__lavish101:

"Yoruba is the best language in Africa."

@youngmoore001:

"Person wey Dey worship ifa no be new thing."

@portharcourtboyfriend_:

"Because they worship Ogun god of Iron."

@metro_bl0g_.ng:

"It a shame too see a black American embracing his fathers way of worship but we way dey Africa mumu pass anything."

@rarimuzik:

"Ogun ye and ire esu."

@kukuboyy:

"Wahala, gbogbo won ti shefa."

@kiingston_lee:

"Lol why are you surprise for someone way dey worship IFA. Person way him mama carry come Africa do ibile for am and get ifa bracelet."

@halide__lilkid:

"Orunmila @21savage baba oni IFA."

@khalifaseaboi1011:

"All this Ifa people. Dem don carry us enter Orisa level."

@ademola_thomas14:

"Nah because we know get better leaders our country will have been a tourist center for everybody around the world."

@stardomgys:

" Normal level 21 SAVAGE na Yoruba now, pesin wey do carry IFA bead for hand !!!!… na hin go finish DOJA CAT he sure me."

Video of Chris Brown speaking Yoruba goes viral

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video that went viral a while back of singer Chris Brown singing a song he did with Davido.

During the performance, Chris Brown was heard singing the Yoruba part of the song, a verse by Davido.

The clip caught the attention of many Nigerians online, with some hailing him for being able to sing in Yoruba even though he isn't African.

