Nigeria's International Afrobeats star Davido doesn't know how to stop winning as his latest feat sparks reactions online

A recent announcement made by Black Entertainment TV (BET) about Nigerian music star Davido and the 2023 BET Experience has gone viral

According to the announcement, Davido is set to headline the BET Experience 2024 alongside Cardi B, Sexyy Red and Gunna

Renowned Nigerian music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has been in the news for some wrong reasons.

However, a recent announcement by BET about the singer comes at a dire time that would help uplift the dampened spirit of many of his fans.

Reactions as Nigerian singer Davido is set to headline the 2024 BET Experience alongside American rappers Cardi B and Gunna. Photo credit: @davido/@cardib

The American entertainment brand recently announced that the Nigerian music superstar will headline the BET Experience concert in 2024.

The Afrobeats star would headline the 2024 BET Experience alongside American rappers Cardi B, Gunna and Sexyy Red.

Davido makes history

The Nigerian music superstar is the first Afrobeats star to headline the BET FanFest Experience. Though this isn't the first time Davido would headline a BET event.

Davido was the guest artist at the 2023 BET Awards in Atlanta. This announcement is coming days after a video of Davido crying and begging an American curvy model for a private bedroom session went viral.

See the BET's announcement below:

Netizens react to BET's announcement about Davido

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral announcement:

@theyluvley____:

"Cardi b the queen."

@iam_valking:

"30bg don’t play."

@muheez_dmw:

"Baddest don’t ever take the last step, we headline all time, clap for the baddest."

@allenonamade:

"Cardi B is not even black. Take her out, please! Fix it, Jesus!"

@kamali_huncho_dc:

"There making memes and we’re making billions 30BG for life."

@timeless_tiomoney:

"The king of Afrobeats is here everybody else, vamos."

@hmb30bg:

"That’s the Baddest there."

@adams__gold:

"Biggest in the world 001 Davido for a reason ❤️ Don’t play 001."

@miracleharmes:

"Without Davido and Portable, the Nigerian entertainment industry would be boring."

