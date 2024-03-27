The clip of the warning a prophet gave to Verydarkman has surfaced online a few days after his arrest and the controversy behind it

In the video, the clergy said that three cats were after him but Verydarkman said he doesn't believe in prophecy and called out the prophet

Despite the call out by the activist, the prophet said he would continue to pray for his release because he is not like other people

A prophet known as Samuel King has said that he will continue to pray for the release of social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM's lawyer had named the people behind his travail and gave hope that he would soon be released. He also said the three people behind his arrest were annoyed because they lost the first time VDM was arrested.

In the viral video which was seen online, the prophet warned VDM about his arrest. He said that three big cats were after him. However, VDM called him out and stated that he does not believe in prophecy. The prophet said he would not give up on the activist because he was not like every other clergy.

Video of Verydarkman calling out prophet surfaces. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@prophetsamuelking

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman says one can kill him

In the video, the activist noted that his life cannot be taken away by any man. He added that if God did not put his death in their hands, he was not going anywhere.

Verydarkman also told the prophet who gave him the prophecy that no man knows tomorrow. He explained that if it was Davido, Burna Boy, or Wizkid who were after his life, he might be worried but he has a good relationship with the three.

Verydarkman says prophets instill fear into people

Not done with his ranting, he said that pastors are the reason people are afraid of cats. He said apart from the three big names he had mentioned, any other cats would only make noise and do nothing.

Recall that many prominent Nigerians have been begging for the release of the controversial activist since he was arrested and detained.

See the recording here:

How fans reacted too the video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Verydarkman said. Here are some of the comments below:

@the_jejenation:

"Tunde pushed this small boy into trouble."

@w_filmz_pictures_:

"Watching this video alone self make him remain there small."

@ziziiofficial:

"People like this VDM who come out to spew out words without thinking first, are the kind of people who don’t respect their parents at home. VDM sound like someone who would never have respect for his mum whenever she corrects him."

@dammy_beddings:

"He talks way too much sometimes there should be limits seriously."

@___ebere___:

"This man lacks emotional intelligence that's why he is wherever he is now, He responds to everything! Now those meow meow people has kept you locked up for days. Stop underestimating how far people that don't like you can go to see you on the floor."

@michelledera:

"You don’t believe in prophesy and you speak about God…lol …okay how’s it where you are now ?"

@basildeputy3:

"Always claiming right."

@chomywhyte:

"In this life choose your battles wisely. VDM caused his own woes, he started well by calling out bad skincare brands but left his calling to accusing falsely without proof, from Mohbad’s wife, Ibu’s wife, Tonto Dike, Queen, Iyabo now DIG's. what a menace. Even the Bible says that the power of life and death lies on our tongues, and you will surely reap whatever you sow and let this be a critical lesson for others that for every action there's a consequence."

@joyfulugo:

"When bloggers are giving him relevance why won't he be doing chochocho."

@cworji_fashion:

"He will learn the hard way."

Sowore calls for Verydarkman's release

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore, joined other prominent Nigerians to call for the release of the Verydarkman. According to him, the activist was unlawfully arrested. He slammed the Nigerian police for detaining VDM. He noted that holding him in detention was an abuse of power.

Source: Legit.ng