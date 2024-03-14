Rema has taken acquisitions of his two brand new luxury whips, a G-Wagon and a Lamborghini Urus

In a trending video, the Calm Down crooner was seen driving in his Lamborghini Urus with his colleague Crayon beside him

Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut disclosed the youngster splashed a whopping sum of N750million on the two rides

Nigerian music youngster Divine Ikubor better known as Rema's wealth has remained a topic of discussion on social media hours after he broke the net by splurging millions on two luxury vehicles.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Calm Down crooner bought two new luxury rides, a G-Wagon and a Lamborghini Uranus.

Rema spotted in his new Lamborghini with Crayon. Credit: @heisrema @mazitundeednut

Tunde Ednut comments on Rema's new cars

The popular Instagram blogger was amazed by Rema's new acquisitions as he disclosed that the singer, who is signed to Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Don Jazzy's Mavin label, splashed N750 million on the two cars.

Tunde urged netizens not to envy Rema, adding that everyone's turn to be celebrated is closer than expected.

Sharing pictures of the new car on his page, Tunde wrote:

"Wow! This guy is rich abeg…… N750,000,000 at once on 2 cars? Dam…. Money dey Oo! He was serious when he said “I GET MONEY PASS YOUR PAPA”. Chai… No worry, you reading this, your turn will come. Don’t envy, celebrate with anyone winning now. Life na turn by turn. Your turn will come soon in Jesus name/ Insha Allah."

Rema drives his Lamborghini Urus

Legit.ng can confirm that Rema has taken the acquisition of the two cars.

In a viral video, the singer was spotted with his Mavin colleague Crayon in the new Lamborghini Uranus while another individual drove the G-Wagon.

Watch video of Rema driving his Lamborghini Urus below:

What to know about Lamborghini Urus

According to the makers, the Lamborghini Urus is the world's first Super Sport Utility Vehicle.

It has a 4.0-litre twin turbo v8 engine and can reach a maximum speed of about 190kmph or more.

What to know about Rema's G-Wagon

The singer's Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is a bulletproof and fully armoured iconic SUV which provides superior protection to its passengers.

It has a twin-scroll turbos nested between the cylinder heads.

Reactions as Rema drives his Lamborghini Urus

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

iamelijarh:

"Aside music Wetin Rema Dey do again??"

j.bnailed_it:

"Kai…Wetin I do poverty na. Leave me alone."

mukhtar_mmg:

"Rich man no dey make noise."

undentified_loner:

"Omo…people no just Dey suffer at all…I wonder if this one go know garri one cup price like this."

officialdvkath:

"Rema is low-key rich."

Crayon blasts Rema's competitors

Legit.ng previously reported that Crayon congratulated his colleague Rema over his two new rides.

Taking a swipe at those who might be competing with the singer, Crayon said he pitied people who are trying to outshine him.

Singer Crayon ended his post with some laughing emoji.

