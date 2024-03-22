Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has opened up on the importance of meeting and working with the right set of people

According to him, networking can be crazy because one can get rich if one is fortunate to meet with the right people

His fans took to the comments section to agree with him about his post and some prayed to meet the right people

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has shared a notable quote on the importance of networking with the right set of people.

The Grammy Award winner said that networking was a crazy thing. He noted how the life of a person can turn around if such a person meets with the right set of people.

According to the singer who has sold out International venues for his concerts, one can get rich by meeting with the right set of people.

Fans were not surprised by his quote because the self-acclaimed giant of Africa doesn't easily mix with artists in the entertainment industry.

He seemed to have more collaboration and friendship with more international artists than Nigerian musicians.

Reactions trail what Burna Boy said

Netizens have reacted after seeing what Burna Boy said about networking.

"Ya Allah pls connect me to people that will change my life for good."

"Yes ooooo make God direct our paths with the right people wherever we go!!!! Every spirit of shy shy make e commot for our body o. This is my prayer every lord connect me to the right people."

"Yes you can , that’s why you socialize with reasonable and intelligent people."

"Very true !!! I can attest to this."

"My prayer everyday."

"I hope I meet my customers here too."

"And having something to do. If you meet them and you are just a liability, it would end in “just a meeting”.

"Word."

"All the people I don meet no be right people."

"That is why I need to meet you."

