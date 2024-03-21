A woman has shown her grievance to her son for wasting money to frame Seyi Vibez's artwork in this harsh economy

She noted that they do not have food at home yet her son used money to do a frame for the singer

She asked the boy if he had ever done such a thing for her as his mother and added that the singer was in his house eating

A mother and her son have stirred a massive reaction online after their video went viral.

In the clip, the mother was angry because her son did a frame for Seyi Vibez. According to the woman, her son has never shown her such love but he could show a stranger who doesn't even know them.

She added that the singer who sold out 02 Arena did not know what was going on in her house.

Mother laments after son framed Seyi Vibez's artwork. Photo credit @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

Mother complains about the economy

In the viral clip, the woman complained about the harsh economy and added that her son didn't even know what to eat yet he was lavishing funds on a singer.

She also asked if the singer who is loved by Asake knows how rice and garri cost in the market.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video of the woman and her son. Here are some of the comments below:

@og_media5:

"Plan work this format don cast."

@jamooooooooooalhassan14:

"If I press money make I bend if I be Seyi bike but I fit still send Bag of Rice sha Life no Hard one love."

@anene_frank:

"I remember when I was younger, I bought one arsenal poster and my mum gave me gum to paste it in my room."

@im.mide_luyi:

"Bike kor ni seyi nse oh."

@opeyemi_zinodict:

"Mummy abeg break am."

@temidayaw__:

"Nice pr..next thing Seyi vibez don send 2m."

@charliebwoyy:

"Different pattern."

@umar__l__fariq:

"He no Sabi dollar rate nhi."

@logiciconz:

"@seyi_vibez suppose give this guy nothing less than 1 million for his dedication."

@thegirldreamdoll:

"Lol mummy na our inspiration b dat I saw @seyi_vibez in a white car yesterday I was happy me wey Dey angry b4 walai him song na real vibes."

Source: Legit.ng