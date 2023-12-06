A video of young Nigerian singers Seyi Vibez and Rema linking up in the UK has stirred reactions online

The clip surfaced online hours after Seyi Vibez got a special plaque from the O2 Arena owners for selling out the 20k-capacity concert hall

Seyi Vibez's achievement is coming weeks after Rema had also sold out the 02 Arena as a headliner

A clip of young Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, and Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, trend online as a video of them hanging out together goes viral.

The clip of the young artists hanging out surfaced online after photos of Seyi Vibez getting a plaque from O2 Arena for selling out his upcoming show.

Video of Rema and Seyi Vibez linking up trends. Photo credit: @seyi_vibez/@heisrema

It also came weeks after Rema sold out his first headline concert in the UK, also at the 20-capacity O2 Arena.

Rema takes a break from his recovery and hangs out with Seyi Vibez

The Mavins record label signee recently announced that he was going for recuperation after an intense year so far.

Rema revealed that he recently hurt him and needs to take care of his health. However, he was seen hanging out with Seyi Vibez days after making the announcement.

See the video of both artists hanging out together below:

Here's the moment Seyi Vibez got his 02 Arena plaque:

Reactions trail clip of Rema & Seyi Vibez linking up in the UK

See how netizens reacted to the clip of Rema and Seyi Vibez linking up in the UK:

@jays_mithjmw:

"Seyi vibes na learner for where Rema Dey ooo."

@iamrazziboy:

"Idan meji."

@mayor_omo_oba:

"Nigeria music to the world."

@ayomidate_davido:

"Make portable rest first seyi no be him mate."

@uchennaigboeli:

"My babies."

@jokinjoolami:

"Wow fantastic love ❤️❤️❤️ olofar."

@larry_mond424:

"Make dem two do drop one fit music na."

@insco_sly:

"What’s Rema trying to say who’s who.."

Seyi Vibez switching from strong Yoruba to British trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a recent interview by Seyi Vibez where he spoke about his music career and its growth.

During an interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez shared how he fell in love with music and his rise to fame.

The singer's unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and British stirred reactions as he revealed how he dropped his first song at 14.

