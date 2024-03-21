Kizz Daniel's wife has taken to social media to show off another son she had with her husband, the singer

In the clip, the toddler was in his car trying to drive it as he stirred into the camera while he was smiling

His mother was in front of the car also smiling as she looked into the camera and whispered something to her son

Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka, Kizz Daniel's wife, has warmed the hearts of her fans with a video of one of her sons she shared on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel has shared the video of his newborn son after a rumor of battling with a troubled marriage surfaced online. He noted that Jamal was back in the caption of his post.

In her Instagram story, the woman who got her first endorsement last week flaunted her toddler son while he was riding his car.

Kizz Daniel's wife shows off son in video. Photo credit @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel looks like wife

Kizz Daniel's wife was bending in front of her son's car as she smiled into the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Fans could easily notice the resemblance between mother and son after he smiled.

The boy was wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt.

Kizz Daniel builds house for his sons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel had shown that he was making great efforts to be a good father to his twin children.

He took to Instagram to tell the world that he got a million naira gift for the twins. According to him, he acquired two-bedroom penthouse apartments each of them in the high-brow area of Lekki.

He noted that he had a set of triplets but lost one on the fourth day. He however made a promise to the departed that he would be the best father to his children.

He showed the property papers and pictures of his boys.

Kizz Daniel replies troll

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel and some female fans had a heated exchange online because of his wife.

He shared a video of himself and his wife dancing to his song and a female reacted to the clip.

His female fans shamed his wife's appearance and he had to respond to them.

Source: Legit.ng