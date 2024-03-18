Singer Simi and her husband have shared their plan of having family time in a room and logging off social media

They ordered VHS player and cassettes that they would watch during that time as they asked their fans to suggest fun things to do

Simi also noted that she used to watch a lot of movies while growing up but she had not watched the ones her husband ordered

Simi and Adekunle Gold have shared their incredible idea of their family fun day with their fans on social media.

In a video sighted online, Simi said that they had ordered 50 VHS cassettes, the player, and a video cleaner which they would watch that day in one of their rooms.

The former gospel singer, said that she was excited about the news. She mentioned that phones were not allowed and they would be offline during their family fun day.

Simi seeks fans' opinion

In the recording, the artiste who was criticized for her voice asked her fan's opinions and suggestions.

Singer Simi said if they have better ideas, they should come up with them.

Simi opens up on marriage and music

Simi shared how she met her husband in an interview with Tea with Taypod.

The mother of one noted that she didn't want to marry a singer. According to her, Adekunle Gold was her fan then. He was not into music but was a photoshop guru.

He used to send her messages on Facebook which she didn't respond to till they got married.

Simi said that she is a feminist. She believes every woman should be allowed to do what they want in their life.

Simi and Adekunle Gold mark their wedding anniversary

Simi and her husband, AG Baby celebrated their wedding anniversary on January 13, 2024.

AG Baby shared a video clip of their song, 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

The two looked cozy as they sang together. AG Baby also gave beautiful captions to the video he posted.

