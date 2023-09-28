Recently evicted housemate in the BBNaija All Stars show Venita Akpofure has said that Nigerians could be surprised by the outcome of the show

While answering questions in an interview, she was asked if there was a possibility that IIebaye could win

However, she refused to believe that her colleague IIebaye had better chances than all the other housemates on the show

BBNaija All-Stars ex-housemate Venita Akpofure is unsure if one of her colleagues, IIebaye, has a better chance than all the other finalists in the reality show.

According to her, many Nigerians have been clamouring for votes for IIebaye since she made it to the final stage of the show.

In the interview, Venita stated that Nigerians can bring a great surprise at the show's end, and anybody could be pronounced the winner.

BBNaija: “It’s Everyone’s Game”, Venita Says About Winner Photo Credit @veebeebaybeh

Venita says the fans' reaction has revealed winner

While the mother of two was answering questions, she said that the body language of the fans outside the reality show will reveal who the cash prize winner would be.

The interviewer wanted her to give the name of the possible owner of the N120m, but she tried her best not to mention any name.

Her words:

" The way that house is. Nobody saw some people leaving the way they did. There are some people you expect to be in the place now, but they are not there now. Genuinely, every week, every day, something new happens.

"I still believe there is a Crescendo coming. It shows outside; it's still everyone's game".

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to the video of Venita talking about the show winner

Reactions have trailed the prediction made by Venita. She was praised for her excellent response to the interviewer.

See some of the reactions below:

@v_pretzy:

"The interviewer is dumb how do u ask a question and answer it yourself."

@campbellzz_collections:

"Dis year choke.. really anyone can win it now especially Pere, Baye, Ceec, &Ade. Na Pere me I dey root for."

@cselyn_carol:

"She is too intelligent."

@efufamota:

"Thank you for the answer. Venita you get Sense. Perfect answer. Please vote for Ceec."

@vikie2708:

"Venita, good answer."

@spicekluxuryadd_14:

"Very intelligent response Venita."

@darkjuice__:

"Very smart response that’s my gyal."

@derrickvee_kidsplace:

"Keep voting for Baye."

@switches2:

"Brilliant response Queen Venita."

Source: Legit.ng