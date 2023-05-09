Top Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has once again taken to social media to share her school experience

Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has once again made headlines over her school experience.

Taking to her official TikTok page, the music star shared the terrible experience with the female teachers who punished her.

According to the Sability crooner, the group of female teachers gathered round and knelt her down to tell her harsh words.

Fans react to video as Ayra Starr shared how female teachers said she's amount to nothing. Photos: @ayrastarr

Ayra recounted that the women told her she would never be anything in life, just because she had painted one of her fingernails pink.

However, the music star noted that even though their words brought tears to her eyes back then, she knew she was a big deal.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Ayra Starr shares negative experience with female teachers in her school

A number of TikTok users took to Ayra Starr’s comment section to react to her post. Some of them shared their negative school experiences while others sympathised with her.

Read some of their comments below:

Aji Anje:

“Send them tickets to your next show and put them infront so your fans will match their head”

viviankamochu:

“teachers just had their own issues”

De:

“No cuz why do they do the most”

n e s:

“They're regretting now”

kuyka:

“they must be crying now ”

JANE:

“This!!! happened to me too but not teachers.. painted my nails pink and went to the villa my aunties didn't let me hear word.. I cried ehh.”

Semilore Omoniyi Brenda:

“Now where are they”

Ayra Starr flaunts cooking skills

One of Nigeria's songsters and songwriters, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has left many, including her colleague Crayon gushing over her culinary skills in a video.

In the video, the Sabi Girl was seen vibing to her new song, Disturbing You, with Darkoo, while having some good moments.

A clip also captured the Mavin signee turning what appeared to be turning Semovita easily, confirming her cooking skills.

