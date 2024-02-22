A man has taken to social media to state that the money Davido gave to orphanages was a waste of financial resources

Davido had pledged to give out N300million to some orphanages across the country and he fulfilled his promise

In reaction to the move, a man slammed the singer and said it was financial frivolities that doesn't encourage the creation of jobs

A man has condemned the philanthropic act of Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had announced the donation of N300 million amid economic downturn. He also shared how the money would be disbursed.

Reacting to the pledge, a man made a video to air his view about the move as he condemned the singer. According to him, it was financial mismanagement and frivolities.

He noted that the money should have been given to the federal government of Nigeria to solve the economic crisis the nation is battling with.

Man criticises Davido over N300million donation. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

Man boasts of making his millions

In the video, the man stated that because some people didn't announce their giving does not make them poor.

He boasted that he had also made millions before. He disclosed the age he made his first million.

Man gives reason charity organisations are plenty

Mentioning further, he said what Davido did was the reason charity organisations are springing up everywhere.

The man said that the Grammy award nominee is one of the people discouraging the establishment of companies that can employ Nigerians.

This came after Davido shared evidence of how he had disbursed the N300million gift.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted the video made by the man. Here are some of the comments below:

@buzo.szn:

"Davido for just give me the money ajeh."

@official_masalati__:

"Ur papa."

@official_jeffbmg:

"U nor dey give? "

@iamfrankmiller:

"This no well ooh. Which federal government?"

@askofzubbykesh:

"Everything Dey talk for Nigeria now, both human beings and animals."

@pretty_loveth0244:

"On top person. Money? Adviser."

@larzybenz:

"Why e go give federal government the money u dey wain Davido no get money pass FG."

@official_jeffbmg:

"You no dey let who wan give give in peace."

@manya_pb:

"Make een run for president since een get that much money."

@ma_vins626:

"E nor go better for your mama."

Davido shares photos as he drags Isreal DMW

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had sparked reactions with one of his recent posts concerning his loyal aide.

The singer took to Instagram story channel with a photo of him and Israel having a conversation.

In the caption of his post, Davido called out Israel and used Burna Boy's "You go explain tire" slang.

Source: Legit.ng