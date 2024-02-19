Chris Brown and Davido have continued to enjoy their friendship since the Nigerian singer featured him in his song

Brown gave an OHB pendant to Davido and he thanked the singer while sharing two love emojis with his post

The American artiste also has a tattoo of the pendant on his head as a few of their fans reacted to the post

American singer, Chris Brown, and Davido have continued to warm the hearts of some fans with the special bond they both share.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had featured Chris Brown in one of his songs, 'Blow My Mind'. The two have been looking out for each other since then.

In a post sighted online, Brown gave Davido an expensive OHB pendant. He wrote in the caption of his post that it was given with much love and he called Davido Ghandi.

Chris Brown gives Davido expensive pendant. Photo credit @davido/@chrisbrownofficial

Chris Brown makes a tattoo of OHB

In the post, Brown who sang Davido's song and spoke in Yoruba recently also had a tattoo of the pendant at the back of his head.

Recall that Brown had a concert in December and he surprised his fans by calling Davido to join him on stage.

The two sang the Grammy award nominee's 'Unavailable' together on stage.

See the post here:

Davido gaves Chris Brown Naija's name

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had stirred the reactions of fans after giving Chris Brown, his American colleague, a new name, Breezy Naija.

The name came after the two had enjoyed a friendship that spanned a few years.

Before Davido gave him the name, the singer and Poco lee had flown outside the country to do the Unavailable dance challenge with Brown.

Chris Brown invited Davido, Poco Lee

Legit.ng had reported that Brown had invited both Davido and Poco Lee to his baby mama's private birthday dinner.

The friendship and close partnership between the two singers also excited their fans. They admired how far they had gone.

Davido was spotted in a crowd of close family and friends of Brown at the well attended event.

