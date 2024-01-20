DJ Maphorisa has said that it was Wizkid who introduced him to the popular sound amapiano which he has been playing

He granted an interview where he shared how he and Wizkid were together and the singer pointed the sound to him

The DJ added that amapiano was like an underground sound before his eyes were opened to it

Popular South African DJ Maphorisa has explained how Wizkid opened his eyes to the popular sound Amapino.

According to him, he had traveled to Pretoria where he met Wizkid who was also in South Africa then. They both met again where he had a booking to play.

The rapper who had bragged about changing the music game added that a disc jockey was playing an amapino sound and Wizkid was attracted to it.

DJ Maphorisa says Wizkid introduced him to amapiano. Photo credit @wizkidayo/@djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa says Wizkid asked him to pay attention

In the clip, DJ Maphorisa explained that the Grammy award winner told him to pay attention to the sound playing.

According to him, those words changed his life and career. He added that it was good that he listed to the singer.

DJ Maphorisa says he made more vocals after his encounter with Wizkid

In the clip, the rapper mentioned that he made more music after his encounter with the Nigerian singer.

He advised his fans to listen to advice and suggestions of others.

See the clip here:

Fans react to DJ Maphorisa's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by DJ Maphorisa. Here are some of the comments below:

@jackjohn20211:

"Listen to SOWETO, WizKid and Marphorisa.'

@illskillss':

"The biggest in Africa."

@manlikejozycyrus:

"If we talk then go talk say FC too talk."

@olamileanongod:

"Wiz is a genius puuur."

@olanrewaju_5559:

"Dis guy need to be respected wiz for life."

@ob_trice147:

"wiz for a reason."

@dj__ojay:

"Kabza de small is one of Amapiano’s icon. He put Wiz and Burnaboy on an Amapiano song. First to break Amapiano to Nigeria.'

@ejykefelix9:

"Normally dj maforisa no get sense, South Africa has been singing Amapiano before them even born his mumu."

@robin_boiyo:

"King no need too much to show say him na king."

@rm_mikail:

"SA 9ja own amapiano."

@killdemwithgrace:

"Dude about too get issue with the whole South Africa. Amapiano is discovered by the people of Pretoria North. Soshanguve, mamalodi. Dj Maphorisa is from Soshanguve so why can’t you just speak the truth ? Because you want Nigeria market.'

DJ Maphorisa shares throwback picture

Legit.ng had reported that Dj Maphorisa had shared a throwback picture of himself while working.

He took to his X handle to share the photo which generated reactions from his fans.

He thanked money for the beautiful transformation people noticed in him.

Source: Legit.ng