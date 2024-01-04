DJ Cuppy has boasted that she is the most followed woman on Twitter NG and she teased her fans about it

The famous DJ had emerged as number eight on the list released by StatiSense on Twitter a few days ago

She told her fans to argue with their keypad if they did not believe what she had posted about herself

Popular disc jockey Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy is happy that she is leading other females in Nigeria on one of the micro-blogging apps, X.

The DJ made a tweet as she rejoiced about her position as the most followed woman on X in a data released by StatiSense, a pioneer AI data company.

DJ Cuppy taunts fans over her position as the most followed woman on Twitter. Photo credit @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The lady who recently reached out to her former admirer told her fans to argue with their keypads after most of them went to her comment section to slam her for celebrating despite being heartbroken.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the DJ has taken to social media after the list was uploaded to celebrate being the most followed woman on X for the past five years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DJ Cuppy beats Tiwa Savage and Simi

The DJ has beaten two of her female colleagues in the music industry to emerge as number eight. While Savage made it to number nine and Simi number ten.

See her post here:

Fans react to the tweet made by the DJ

Netizens have reacted to the tweet made by DJ Cuppy. Here are some of the comments below:

@Izy_BodyFitness:

"Having 6.23M followers and not having a man is crazy."

@_oluwaseun9:

"Oya use am find partner."

@NobleBenz:

"Cuppy being the most followed woman on twitter isn’t really much of an achievement but since you’re happy and celebrating it, why not do giveaway and empower your followers in the spirit of celebration?? Happy new year."

@gravityempire28:

"Oya Use the most followed find partner."

@Badgowies:

"He don reach time where you go turn sugar mummy o. Because inside that your 6.2 million followers many shuga boy de inside."

@numberonetweep:

"Cuppy you don old pass this things you dey do o."

@cutetoby7:

"You still the most terrible dj."

@Sleemzyavil:

"6.2 million. You sf no small . Do giveaway."

@Joe_221:

"Congratulations."

@philip_amadu01:

"Cuppy na big name."

DJ Cuppy stirs relationship advice from fans

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had prayed for divine intervention in a viral tweet.

She made it known that she cried a lot in 2023 and prayed that 2024 would be a better year for her.

Her comment stirred several reactions from fans as one of them told her to consider a Korean man.

Source: Legit.ng