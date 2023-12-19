A young woman taught her siblings to write motivational letters for anything they wanted

She reacted like a Black mother when her sister followed her rule and asked for a laptop

She realized that she was unaccountable and toxic, and asked for other stories of being if people had similar experience

A young woman shared her experience of becoming a Black mother to her younger siblings.

She revealed how she taught them to write motivational letters to ask for anything they wanted, such as an increase in their allowances or a new laptop.

She admitted she be unaccountable. Photo credit: Tsepositsi Malahsi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She also confessed how she reacted like a Black mother when her sister reminded her of her own rule.

The woman explained that Black mothers often do something wrong and instead of apologizing, they offer something else to make up for it, such as money or food.

She recalled how her own mother, who was poor, would rarely give her money, but would cook her favourite meal which is tripe with cornmeal the next day.

She concluded that she had become a Black mother herself, unaccountable and toxic, and wondered if she could change her ways.

See her Facebook post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bongilahla Mdluli wrote:

“Is this the same girl you traumatised about the cost of Sandton electricity?”

Linda Wa Pele said:

“I love Tshepiso, she took after you. Such a long post just to tell us that Tshepiso wrote a long message asking for laptop money. Anyway, just like a black mother, I read it to the end because you are an author Laika.”

Maxixole Maswana:

“One day how would you feel after doing all this for your siblings, you become in a corner and need they help. But they tell you straight they can't and won't do such because they have their own things to do. I'm asking, from a wounded position, my brother which I feel I did almost everything for to make sure his good, to even giving him my car which he messed up. Hit me with such words when I was in a temporal corner, my emotions are all over the place. How would you handle it, if for 2 days your things were on hold n you couldn't access anything, but your sis just got paid her first salary at her first job?”

