A Nigerian lady who just rounded up her studies at a higher institution celebrated the achievement with her father in a touching way

Confidence Merit travelled to her village to celebrate her graduation with her father, who she said was sick

The touching video shared on TikTok brought tears to the eyes of many of her followers who saw it

Despite living far away from the village, she travelled 11 hours to meet her dad to celebrate her graduation with him.

In a video, she was seen when she arrived in the village still in her graduation shirt and her father was congratulating her.

The man used a marker to sign his signature on her white shirt as a way of congratulating her.

Afterwards, Merit and her father hugged each other tightly in celebration.

The touching scene moved a lot of her followers, who said they shed tears.

She captioned the video:

"I travelled 11 hours to come get signed in the village by my sick dad."

Reactions as lady celebrates her graduation with her father

@babysandy said:

"Congratulations dear. I'm happy for you. This brought tears to my eyes. Your dad's account."

@Chelsy said:

"Divine healing on him. I wish my dad was sick and didn't die."

@JESUS BABY said:

"Divine healing, I pray. Congratulations baby girl. I'm next."

@Zee said:

"I wish I did this when mine was still alive."

@lavishsavage605 said:

"I almost shed tears watching this, and I decree healing upon your father. The grace that supersedes all grace will sustain him."

@beauty said:

"Congratulations to you and quick recovery to your dad."

