Nigerian singer Mayorkun took the industry by storm with his hit single Eleko, and a fan recently urged him to bring it back

Replying to the request in a video, the singer hilariously said in Yoruba that the fan would see moi moi seller instead

Mayorkun also urged the fan to listen to the song by himself signalling that he has moved on from his early career days

Popular Nigerian singer Mayorkun has stirred reactions with a recent reply that he gave to a fan on social media.

The fan had requested on Snapchat that the singer brings back the vibes of one of his hit singles, Eleko.

Replying in a video, Mayorkun in Yoruba sarcastically said that the fan would see a moi moi seller and not the Eleko that he asked for.

The singer then urged the person to go back and listen to the song all over again, making it known that the days of his early career can't be brought back.

Nigerians react to Mayorkun's video

perfection_tm:

"Oni moi moi ni Mayorkun o"

oluwatomilola.o:

" ori iya mi eleko."

bollingtonbollistic:

"Foward ever! No looking back… we meuve ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

cakes_nd_pops:

"Alàkàrà nì mayorkun na clown"

jenny_spark:

"The Yoruba in him, Love it!❤️ "

buzzz_buzzzz:

"What’s the difference though?"

I lived with Davido for 3 years

Nigerian singer Mayorkun was a guest on That Grape Juice show and he had a lot to share about his music and those who have inspired him in the entertainment industry.

Fielding a question about the reason for his last album title, Mayorkun explained that he knew he wasn't going to be putting out music for a while and ‘Back in Office’ was just the perfect name when he returned to the scene.

On his close-knit relationship with singer Davido, Mayorkun disclosed that he lived with the 30BG musician for about three years.

He pointed out how he learnt so much from Davido especially as it concerns his journey in the music industry.

In a different portion of the interview, the singer also expressed his interest in working with international rappers, Drake and Eminem, in future.

