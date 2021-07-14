A scroll through the page of Sound Sultan reveals the beautiful relationship that the late singer had with his kids before he died.

The Mathematics crooner shared videos of himself singing with his kids. He also shared cute photos of them and celebrated the young lads.

In one of his captions, the late Sultan said nothing makes him happier in life than loving his kids and their mum eternally.

Sound Sultan's kids in his clothes. Photos: @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

There is no denying that the singer's children will miss him so much. They will also hold dearly the memories they had with their father.

In this article, Legit.ng pays tribute to Sound Sultan with photos of his kids recreating some of his poses.

1. Zara Fasasi

Zara is Sultan's first child. The young girl is spotted recreating her late father's photos from one of his album cover from 2008. Zara wore a suit believed to be for her late dad.

The young girl, however, wore a round neck instead of a shirt like the late singer. She also posed with a guitar like her late dad.

2. Mayowa Fasasi

Mayowa is the late Sultan's second child. The young boy recently clocked 10 and the late singer shared a video on his Instagram page.

In the photo below, Mayowa donned his late dad's jacket, his cap and sunglass and then struck the same pose as the singer.

3. Bidemi Fasasi

Bidemi is the last born of the Fasasi house. The little boy wore his father outfit and sunglass and then posed for the camera. The only difference is that Bidemi knotted another colour of tie.

I have been discharged

Legit.ng earlier reported that Small Doctor shared his last message with Sound Sultan who passed away on Sunday, July 11.

The screenshot showed Small Doctor praying that the late singer would bounce back. He also encouraged Sultan, telling him that his spirit is strong.

Small Doctor made a voice note singing that it was not time for Sultan to go. Another chat between the men showed Small Doctor asking after the welfare of the late singer who informed him that he had been discharged.

