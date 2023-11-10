Nigerian singer Femi Kuti is happy that his wife is marking her birthday, and he wishes her well on her day

As she celebrates, the legendary artist shared two beautiful romantic pictures of himself and his wife

In one of the photos, the couple was in the snow as they shared a warm hug, while his wife kissed him on the cheek

Femi Kuti, eldest son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has warmed the hearts of his fans with the loved-up pictures he posted on social media.

Femi Kuti Gushes, Shares Loved up Pictures to Mark Wife's Birthday.

His beautiful wife was marking her birthday, and the singer whom Emmanuel Macron awarded last year celebrated her in a big way.

He shared two romantic photos on his Instagram page to mark her big day. In one of the pictures, Kuti and his wife sat side by side and held each other while smiling for the camera.

The second picture was taken abroad inside the snow. They hugged, and his wife planted a kiss on his cheek.

See the loved up picture here:

Fans react to Kuti's wife's birthday picture

Netizens have reacted to the pictures Kuti shared to celebrate his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

Friends and family gather to mark Femi Kuti's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Kuti clocked 60 in 2022, and his friends and family celebrated him.

He was given a new car during the ceremony and he visited his father's tomb to pay homage to him.

Fans who reacted to the clip wished him well and also prayed for him.

