Afrobeat legend, Femi Futi, got the surprise of his life when friends and family gathered to celebrate with him

The singer recently clocked the landmark age of 60, and his inner circle deemed it necessary to celebrate him big time

The happy people joined him during the car gift presentation as Femi also visited his late father, Fela Kuti's tomb

A month after he clocked 60, friends and family of legendary afrobeat singer Femi Kuti decided to give him a befitting gift to celebrate his landmark year.

The good people gathered at Femi's residence to celebrate with him and gave him a brand new ride as a birthday gift.

Femi Kuti gets brand new ride for 60th birthday. Credit: @yeniakuti

Source: Instagram

A huge crowd that included his family members, children, and friends were present at the gift presentation. They sang for him as he cut the gigantic birthday cake specially made for him.

In the gift presentation video, Femi also visited his late dad, Fela Anikulapo Kuti's grave to pay homage to him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Femi Kuti's car gift presentation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Waleolatubosun:

"He deserves it. He's done a wonderful job keeping the family and legacy."

Femishoemuzik:

"Such a wonderful man Happy birthday sir."

Verified_esanblood:

"Age well with heavenly blessings. Happy birthday."

Iamadoring:

"Waooo wonderful family happy birthday Femi, see Imade mom."

Omosalewaalausa:

"Happy birthday to the great legend. Aunty Yeni, more blessings and wisdom. Humble family."

Adedandy:

"Ahhhh, this one sweet my belle die. Thanks Bros for your steadfastness, as d sun dey shine make your spirit they always shine so, ehnnnnnn!"

