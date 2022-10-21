Veteran Nigerian musician Femi Kuti trends online after he got a special honour award from the French government

The three-time Grammy-nominated artist was also appointed a Knight of the French Order of Arts and Letter

Present at the event where Femi Kuti got the award and recognition for his art was French President Emmanuel Macron, who took a photograph with him

Veteran Nigerian musician and Afrobeats legend Femi Anikulapo Kuti recently trended online after the French government gave him a special award for his contribution to music.

The Afrobeats maestro was given an award of Cross of Arts and Letters. He was appointed as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Minister of Culture, Emmanuelle Blatmann.

Veteran Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti gets a huge honour from the French government, with President Emmanuel Macron present. Photo credit: @femiakuti

Source: Instagram

The occasion was graced by French president Emmanuel Macron, who is a huge fan of Femi Kuti and his legendary father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Macron once lived in Nigeria as a French diplomat in the early 2000s and one of his favourite fun spots during his time in Lagos was the African shrine.

See the post of Femi Kuti receiving his award below:

See some of the reactions netizens made about Femi Kuti getting honoured by the French government:

@Petra_BodyWorks:

"I'm not really sure I envy Leaders that much. Macron is looking different."

@adeniji900:

"Big congratulations to shoki. Talk of a prophet not being honoured at home."

@SuperTreeH:

"To is our own. Masses friend."

@Good80883302:

"Shine your eye ooh @Femiakuti nothing goes for nothing."

@kamorudeenayin1:

"Afrika Pride. Congratulations."

@hajiflo:

"Congratulations Shoki."

@EssangRolland:

"Congratulations Uncle Femi."

Source: Legit.ng