Davido, Rema, Flavour, Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez Win 2023 AFRIMMA Awards
- The 2023 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) that took place on September 17, 2023, saw lots of Nigerian artists emerge as winners
- From Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Flavour, Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck, and more, all proudly clinched the coveted awards
- This year's AFRIMMAs not only celebrated exceptional talent but also showcased the vibrant Nigerian music scene on the global stage
On September 17, 2023, the winners of the 2023 edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) were announced.
At the ceremony held in Texas, United States, several Nigerian superstars, including Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Flavour, Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck, and KCee, went home with a plaque.
Davido's record-breaking fourth album, Timeless, claimed Album of the Year, while Rema defeated Asake and other superstars to bag Artist of the Year.
Ayra Starr won Best Female for West Africa, Flavour won Best Live Performance, ODUMODUBLVCK won Best Newcomer, Blaqbonez won Best Rap Act, KCee was recognised with the AFRIMMA Legendary award, and Timaya was recognised for Lifetime Achievement.
See the complete list of winners below:
Artist of the Year
Rema – Nigeria
Best Male West Africa
King Promise – Ghana
Best Female West Africa
Ayra Starr – Nigeria
Best Male East Africa
Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania
Best Female East Africa
Nadia Mukami – Kenya
Best Male Central Africa
Fabregas – DR Congo
Best Male Southern Africa
AKA – South Africa
Best Female Southern Africa
Nadia Nakai – South Africa
Best Newcomer
Odumodu Blvck – Nigeria
Best Gospel
Mike Kalambay – DRC
Best Live Act
Flavour – Nigeria
Best Male Rap Act
Blaqbonez – Nigeria
Best Collaboration
Spyro x Tiwa Savage – 'Who’s Your Guy?'
Best DJ Africa
Ms DSF – Nigeria
Best African DJ USA
DJ Freshy K – Nigeria
Music Producer of the Year
Maajabu Gospel
Best Francophone
Fally Ipupa – DR Congo
Best African Group
Toofan – Togo
AFRIMMA Album of the Year
Davido – Timeless
Lifetime Achievement Award
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo) and Timaya (Nigeria)
AFRIMMA Legendary Award
Kcee – Nigeria
