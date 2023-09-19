The 2023 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) that took place on September 17, 2023, saw lots of Nigerian artists emerge as winners

On September 17, 2023, the winners of the 2023 edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) were announced.

At the ceremony held in Texas, United States, several Nigerian superstars, including Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Flavour, Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck, and KCee, went home with a plaque.

Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr receive the 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Source: Instagram

Davido's record-breaking fourth album, Timeless, claimed Album of the Year, while Rema defeated Asake and other superstars to bag Artist of the Year.

Ayra Starr won Best Female for West Africa, Flavour won Best Live Performance, ODUMODUBLVCK won Best Newcomer, Blaqbonez won Best Rap Act, KCee was recognised with the AFRIMMA Legendary award, and Timaya was recognised for Lifetime Achievement.

See the complete list of winners below:

Artist of the Year

Rema – Nigeria

Best Male West Africa

King Promise – Ghana

Best Female West Africa

Ayra Starr – Nigeria

Best Male East Africa

Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

Best Female East Africa

Nadia Mukami – Kenya

Best Male Central Africa

Fabregas – DR Congo

Best Male Southern Africa

AKA – South Africa

Best Female Southern Africa

Nadia Nakai – South Africa

Best Newcomer

Odumodu Blvck – Nigeria

Best Gospel

Mike Kalambay – DRC

Best Live Act

Flavour – Nigeria

Best Male Rap Act

Blaqbonez – Nigeria

Best Collaboration

Spyro x Tiwa Savage – 'Who’s Your Guy?'

Best DJ Africa

Ms DSF – Nigeria

Best African DJ USA

DJ Freshy K – Nigeria

Music Producer of the Year

Maajabu Gospel

Best Francophone

Fally Ipupa – DR Congo

Best African Group

Toofan – Togo

AFRIMMA Album of the Year

Davido – Timeless

Lifetime Achievement Award

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo) and Timaya (Nigeria)

AFRIMMA Legendary Award

Kcee – Nigeria

