Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Vibez, has now shared a big news with his fans about his upcoming show in London

On his Instagram page, Seyi Vibez posted photos and a video as he announced his upcoming show at Indigo at the O2 Arena

A number of the music star’s fans were excited at the news and many of them celebrated his big win

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Seyi Vibez, is now making headlines over his upcoming show at the O2 Arena.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Darling crooner shared powerful photos and a video as he announced the event.

Fans react as Seyi Vibez announces show at Indigo O2 Arena. Photos: @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vibez revealed that the show which would take place at Indigo at the O2 Arena would hold on August 11.

See the video below:

Fans react with excitement as Seyi Vibez announces Indigo O2 Arena show

Shortly after Seyi Vibez announced that he would be performing at the O2 Arena, a number of netizens took to his comment section to react. A number of them were his fans who congratulated him while others used the opportunity to compare him with his colleague, Zinoleesky.

Read some of their comments below:

papaya_ex:

“Seyi fire.”

iam_ayfrosh_:

“Them say na seyi & friends wan do 02 indigo because people no buy he ticket so him want to use the other Artist to sell the ticket out….na people talk am not me ! ”

Seunpizzle_:

“Going down .”

sanyeri234:

“Shut it down.”

zaddyoflalablogs1:

“Sold out and na 02 arena straight shut anywhere man of the year.”

mascara_vibez:

“Na you Dey give us hope, Vibe nation to the world.”

_benzemaa:

“OBA ORIN❤️ ‘ King Of Music!”

pretty_stinah:

“My GOAT❤️ When I brag about seyi vibez people think i exaggerate , buh for real you can’t rate this guy less, the voice, the lyrics, and the quality of music he produced are incomparable…✍️ May ur days be long afolabi oluwaloseyi omo balogun ❤️.”

billiondollarbaby_nsnv:

“It’s about to go down!”

ogb_recent_:

“More grace ❤️❤️❤️.”

Naira Marley shades Seyi Vibez, fans react

Naira Marley has shown he is not one who would watch his signee get dragged and not react as he has gone after Seyi Vibez.

The Marlian boss recently took to his Insta-story to drag the Chance crooner, noting that since he announced acquiring his new house, there was no evidence to show that he had moved in.

With his post, Marley has left many wondering if Seyi Vibez's announcement about acquiring a new house was genuine or simply "audio living."

Source: Legit.ng