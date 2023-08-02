A video of top Nigerian singer Wizkid’s son, Zion, dancing has gone viral because of his funny steps

Zion’s mum, Jada, shared the video of the young boy dancing with some of his friends at the Tottenham stadium

The video of Zion dancing raised hilarious reactions from social media users who said his steps were like that of BBNaija Kiddwaya

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid’s son, Zion, has caused a buzz on social media over a video of him dancing.

It all started when Zion’s mum, Jada Pollock, took to her Instagram stories to share the video of Zion with his friends at Tottenham Stadium.

Netizens react to funny video of Wizkid's son Zion dancing at Tottenham Stadium. Photos: @jada_p_, @zionayo

In the video, Zion and his friends were seen dancing happily while the person behind the camera continued to hype them.

Zion appeared to be giving it his all as he jumped around and kicked his legs while dancing with his whole body. His friends also tried their best to keep up.

See the funny video below:

Netizens react to funny video of Wizkid’s son Zion dancing

The video of Wizkid’s Zion dancing with his friends at the Tottenham Stadium soon made the rounds on social media, and it raised a lot of hilarious comments from netizens.

Some of them noted that he should go to celebrity dancer, Poco Lee, for lessons, while others likened Zion’s dance steps to that of BBNaija star, Kiddwaya.

Read some of their comments below:

wahalanetwork:

“Wahala jam network!!! Wizkid son zion seen dancing with his friends at the Tottenham stadium. Make dem carry am go Poco Lee house for more lectures, Zion na big stepper.”

fuwad.adeniyi:

“Rich man dance no be all this trenches Mara dance lol.”

tigana_cityrock:

“Abi make poco lee come meet am as special coach with daily payment? Is like u Dey forget say na star boy be that?”

emma_illy9:

“Poco lee over to you .”

soa_official017:

“This one no be leg work or nah body work ❤️.”

aderinto_adedolapo:

“E plenty .”

kingkheex:

“Star Boy son dancing like kidwaya.”

ask_of_danny_bea:

“He Dey dance like kid wire big man children.”

eyesugarsunglass:

“His moves tho so cute.”

bellotoheeb185:

“Pocolee got nothing on you Zion .”

Wizkid's 2nd son with Jada celebrates 1st birthday

Meanwhile, Wizkid and his partner Jada’s second son clocked one.

On July 31, 2023, Jada took to her official Instagram page to share adorable birthday photos of their son.

The cute snaps showed the birthday boy in his cute onesie as he happily played with his cake. Other snaps showed him when he was born.

