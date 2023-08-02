BBNaija star Dorathy has now sparked an online buzz as fans wonder about her relationship with fellow reality star, Prince

On August 2, 2023, Dorathy took to social media to share a special birthday message for Prince and fans reacted

A number of netizens wondered if Dorathy and Prince were dating as they reacted to her birthday message

BBNaija stars Dorathy and Prince are now in the news over a birthday message from one to the other.

It all started when Dorathy took to her official Twitter page to share an emotional birthday message for Prince.

Fans react to Dorathy's special birthday message to Prince. Photos: @thedorathybach

Source: Instagram

The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate shared a heartwarming video showing several sweet moments she had shared with her co-star, Prince. Not stopping there, she also accompanied the emotional video with an equally touching caption.

According to Dorathy, she cannot trade the last three years she has spent with Prince for anything. She also called him her darling as she wished him a happy birthday.

Dorathy wrote:

“Wouldn’t trade the last 3 years for nothing Happy Birthday my darling @PrinceNEnwerem God’s grace and blessings always ”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Dorathy’s sweet birthday message to Prince, wonder if they are dating

As expected, Dorathy’s special birthday message to Prince caught the attention of fans and got them excitedly wondering if they are dating. Read some of their comments below:

Dc_unusual:

“Dating or no dating all that matter is that you both built a good family out of the friendship and thats the most beautiful…#JoyGiver.”

desewa___:

“I lowkey want them together.”

michelle_okidi:

“My prido❤️. My first ship. Love them.”

theaugustinaakyns:

“Them go claim friends too like tbaj and Neo..”

dc_unusual:

“We are here for it all Doeathy et Prince Nelson….Happy beautiful birthday PRINCE NELSONants them together .”

anozenjee:

“Are they dating ?”

Juneomaa:

“So they're a couple. Wow.”

preshypee:

“I have watched this 82 times already. Loveet❤️.”

