Nigerian music producer and son of gospel filmmaker, Joshua Mike Bamiloye, has shared his thoughts on Christians who go for Wizkid or Davido’s concerts

Taking to his Twitter page, the gospel music producer explained that it is not appropriate for a genuine Christian to participate in such secular shows

Joshua’s post went viral on different social media platforms and it sparked an online debate among netizens

Nigerian gospel music producer and son to gospel filmmaker, Joshua Mike Bamiloye, has now sparked an online debate after sharing his opinion on Christians who attend secular music concerts.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music producer explained how he does not think genuine Christians should participate in concerts by secular musicians such as Davido, Wizkid, Rema and more.

Not stopping there, Joshua went ahead to rightly predict that some people would argue over his stance. According to him, people who are guided by the Holy Spirit should understand how to set boundaries.

He wrote:

“Honestly, If you consider yourself a genuine Christian, it’s not appropriate to participate in shows or concerts by secular artists like Davido, Wizkid, Rema etc Some might argue against this view, but those who are guided by the Holy Spirit understand where to set boundaries.”

Netizens debate as Joshua Mike Bamiloye says genuine Christians should not attend Davido, Wizkid concerts

Joshua Mike Bamiloye’s post soon spread across social media and it had many Nigerians debating over it. Some netizens argued that the music producer’s tweet was directed at genuine Christians and was not meant for everybody, while some others argued that Christianity does not mean one should not live their lives.

Read some of the comments below:

Qwin_classic:

“He said a genuine Christian oh, he didn’t say if you were born into a Christian home.”

thereadingmom.ng:

“Please note that this is a message to genuine Christians who are led by the Holy Spirit. Before you challenge this view, ask the Holy Spirit what He thinks. We are at different levels in our walk with God and the Holy Spirit requires various levels of consecration from each of us. So, ask Him what His boundaries are for you. P.S. you can't walk with God without boundaries.”

Isseyhazel:

“Jesus not only attended the party in Cana of Galilee he served the poor with wine of their joy! You people cherry-pick this Bible a lot. Bender-select-Pastors!”

callmedamy:

“Shey na holy spirit tell you this information .”

deejaygfunk:

“lol he considers himself a genuine Christian according to standards set by who? His dad I’m sure ‍♂️.”

nelson_trillz_:

“Even Pastors and Bishops Respect The Worldly Artist, Because they know they're stars shining in their own way, Nobody Holy pass, Some of these musicians actually are closer to God than most Christians.”

db_naturals_:

“Una don even give us rules pass the 10 commandments wey Jesus give us Thankful that God no be man.”

mrosoba_:

“You're a genuine Christian and you're here on social media? Using tools of the world? Shior.”

queen__monic:

“Holy Spirit say make u no Dey enjoy.”

firemastercda:

“I don’t understand no vex so because I be Christian make I kill myself abi ? You try them don talk am say problem no Dey finish .”

effedeborah:

“But when Davido, Wizkid and Co brings their tithes and donations to the church, should the church collect it?”

savvymoneygirl:

“Religion is not bondage.”

